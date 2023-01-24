Read full article on original website
Frisco to Welcome Second HEB Store in JuneAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
dallasexpress.com
UNT Offers Performers Medical Treatment
Doctors are doing what they can to make sure the sound of music continues to be heard across the Lone Star State, starting with the health of those creating the melodies. Jose Saavedra, a double bass player with the Amarillo Symphony, hopes to be recognized as one of the world’s best musicians someday. But this dream was nearly snatched away by a post-opera accident that required medical attention.
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers
A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
keranews.org
Plano ISD sees a big jump in students experiencing homelessness
The number of Plano ISD students who qualify for homelessness aid is on the rise. The McKinney Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law that created a program to help students experiencing homelessness access education. Plano ISD’s Jennifer Miley said the district usually identifies around four or five hundred McKinney Vento students each school year. She’s the executive director of student, family and community services for Plano ISD.
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos announces retirement
Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos has announced he will retire at the end of August. Dr. Cavazos has spent 11 years as Superintendent and 23 years in the Arlington ISD.
beckerspayer.com
Humana's CenterWell opening 10 clinics in North Texas in 2023
Humana plans to open 10 primary care clinics in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area in 2023, part of a major expansion of the older-adult-focused primary care clinics. According to a Jan. 25 news release, two clinics are set to open Feb. 1 and 2, with the rest slated to open throughout the year.
Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom
Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
dallasexpress.com
Highest Attendance at Texas State Fair
It seems as though the State Fair of Texas was the place to be last year, with over 2.5 million people coming to the Lone Star State just to participate in one of Dallas’ biggest events. The State Fair of Texas was better attended than any other fair in...
Cedar Hill community honors late elementary school girl with vigil, wearing her favorite color – rainbow
CEDAR HILL, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to Thursday’s balloon release for a Highlands Elementary School student, who choked on a piece of food and died last week. Cedar Hill Independent School District (CHISD) identified the student as Mireya and encouraged the district to wear rainbow colors to school Thursday.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
dallasexpress.com
Georgia Declares Emergency, Riots Expected
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has issued a precautionary executive order declaring a state of emergency until February 9 in response to recent riots in Atlanta and potential unrest related to an alleged police brutality incident in Tennessee. This move from the governor comes in response to ongoing resistance and violence...
dallasexpress.com
Poll | Dallas Republicans Support Greater City Transparency
A majority of Dallas residents long for greater transparency from their city government, according to a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. When asked, “Do you support more transparency for the City of Dallas?” just over 53% of respondents said that they did while only 24% suggested that they did not desire more transparency and 22% said they were unsure.
dmagazine.com
Restaurateur Hunter Pond Has Filed a Very Strange Lawsuit Over His Colorado Incident
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer. What follows is neither legal advice nor a statement of fact. But I spent the past week digging into the story of Dallas restaurateur Hunter Pond’s Colorado arrest warrant. Pond is the founder and owner of Vandelay Hospitality Group, which owns and operates the brands East Hampton Sandwich Co., Hudson House, Drake’s Hollywood, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, DL Mack’s, Brentwood, and Anchor Fish Bar.
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
dallasexpress.com
More Paid Expediting Amid Broadnax Backlog
Dallas’ building permit department has eliminated the maximum square footage requirement for its paid expedited review service. The Development Services Department (DSD) — the agency in charge of issuing building permits in Dallas — has announced that its Rapid Single Family VIP Program (RSVP) will accept applications and review plans with no cap on square footage. To qualify for RSVP, DSD previously required a maximum of 3,000 square feet for new single-family homes (excluding duplexes).
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
Prosper ISD school board president arrested, charged with indecency with a child
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The president of the Prosper ISD school board has been arrested and charged with indecency with a child/sexual contact.Drew Wilborn, 43, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Dallas Police Department. His bail has been set at $50,000.Dallas police said they received information on April 14, 2022, regarding a 16-year-old being inappropriately touched by Wilborn, who was an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. An investigation determined the crime occurred and a warrant was obtained for Wilborn. While the investigation was happening, Wilborn was placed on leave and suspended. Since then, Wilborn was terminated from...
