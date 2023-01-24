Read full article on original website
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Neil Young Mourns ‘The Sound of CSNY’ David Crosby In Heartfelt Tribute: ‘His Music Lives On’
Neil Young is in mourning after the death his longtime past collaborator David Crosby, with whom he remained estranged until his death. The fellow music legend, 77, shared a statement after David’s passing on Jan. 19, 2023. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Neil wrote on his website, the Neil Young Archives, the following day. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in, and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together.
Here Are Two of Neil Young’s Favorite Songs by Johnny Cash and Ian & Sylvia
It’s the 1950s and early ’60s in Winnipeg, Canada, and Neil Young is already connecting to specific songs he found on the radio or some coin-operated jukebox. These early findings marked some of the first musical memories for Young. The singer shared two particular songs that left an imprint on him during this time in an interview with Conan O’Brien’s SiriusXM show Team Coco Radio.
The Neil Young albums you should definitely own
There's a different Neil Young everywhere you look: melodic troubadour, electric warrior, garage rocker, grunge forefather, synth wrangler and more – and these are his best albums
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
AOL Corp
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
Top 10 David Crosby Songs
One of rock 'n' roll's most enigmatic figures, David Crosby first caught our attention as a member of the Byrds, arguably one of the greatest American bands ever. He stayed only a few short years before moving on to greener pastures with friends Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. Whether solo...
Johnny Cash Once Refused To Record Until Kris Kristofferson, Who Was Working As A Janitor At His Record Label, Was Allowed To Sit In On The Session
Can you imagine a talent as great as Kris Kristofferson working as a janitor at a recording studio?. The legendary artist and songwriter behind iconic songs like “Sunday Morning Comin’ Down,” “Me & Bobby McGee” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” took quite the road to country music stardom.
David Crosby cause of death updates — Tributes pour in as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member dies at 81
DAVID Crosby, a legendary musician who was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away. A representative for the musician confirmed his death to Variety. Crosby's former bandmate Graham Nash wrote on Instagram,. “I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship...
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
New York Post
Jason Isbell has 20 concerts in 2023. We found tickets for all of them
The spirit of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young lives on in Southern-fried country rocker Jason Isbell. In fact, the 43-year-old went to great lengths to bring David Crosby onstage with him as recently as last year. As a result, Isbell and his backing band The 400 Unit shared the stage...
Popculture
David Crosby Dead: Crosby, Stills & Nash Legend Was 81
David Crosby, one of the legendary singer-songwriters of the 1960s and 1970s, has died, his wife told Variety Thursday. He was 81. Crosby, affectionately nicknamed "Croz," was a member of The Byrds and later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The guitarist was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with both bands.
Country Music Hall of Fame’s ‘American Currents’ Exhibit to Include Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum & More
The Country Music Hall of Fame will unveil its new American Currents: State of the Music exhibit on March 8. The annual exhibit takes a broad view of country music over the previous year by highlighting artist achievements, notable events, and more. This year’s exhibit will include Luke Combs, Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, Ashley Gorley, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Scotty McCreery, Reba McEntire, Amanda Shires, Billy Strings, Sunny Sweeney, Molly Tuttle, Shania Twain, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.
Willie Nelson & Family Is A Faithful But Long-Winded Portrait of An American Icon: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Willie Nelson is an American original. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters in the history of popular music, the redheaded stranger himself has lived a life that poises him as an incredible documentary subject. The five-part series, which premiered Friday, January 20th at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, positions itself as the “first and only documentary” about his life, allowing him to tell his story in his own words.
David Crosby, the co-founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died aged 81
David Crosby, a significant participant in the free-spirited Laurel Canyon culture of the 1970s who helped popularise folk-rock with The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has passed away at 81. His publicist confirmed the artist's death to NPR; at the time of this story, no cause of death was revealed.
Neil Young Pays Tribute To Late Bandmate David Crosby After Years Of Tension
Neil Young paid tribute to his former bandmate, David Crosby after the news broke that he died at 81 years old. Despite a rocky past, Neil only had good things to say about David and looked back on their past together. They were a part of the band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
