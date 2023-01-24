Neil Young is in mourning after the death his longtime past collaborator David Crosby, with whom he remained estranged until his death. The fellow music legend, 77, shared a statement after David’s passing on Jan. 19, 2023. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Neil wrote on his website, the Neil Young Archives, the following day. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in, and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together.

7 DAYS AGO