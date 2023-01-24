Read full article on original website
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement
Presidential hopeful Rollan Roberts II is facing backlash for how he reacted to his pregnant wife's sudden collapse during his campaign announcement. On Jan. 20, Roberts was mere minutes into his campaign speech when his wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, who was standing off to his side, began to stumble. She suddenly fell to the ground, taking an American flag down with her.
This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America
It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
KIMT
Peak alert issued for thousands of North Iowans, SE Minnesotans for Friday morning
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – Four cooperatives serving North Iowa and southeast Minnesota are issuing a peak energy alert for Friday morning. Members of Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative, People’s Energy Cooperative, and Heartland Power Cooperative are being asked to reduce use of electricity starting at 7 am because of expected high demand on the regional power grid. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel Energy Management Program will be affected from approximately 7:00 am to 11:00 am.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Iowa Pork Producers Can Learn From The 2022 Bird Flu Outbreak
2022 now goes down as having the largest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza with Iowa being the hardest state hit by the outbreak. As Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig goes into his second term in office, he says that foreign animal disease continues to be a focus of his.
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Iowa Coyote Caution: A Guide to Keeping Your Pets Safe During Breeding Season
I've seen a few tournaments happening around town lately where teams go hunting for coyotes for prizes. It helps thin out the population of these predators, which is a good idea this time of year. From late February to early March, male coyotes can become pretty aggressive and territorial, so...
New Bill Proposes Cuts To Food Stamp Spending In Iowa
There is a state in the country that wants to put a cut on food stamp spending and that state is Iowa. A new proposed bill in Iowa would directly impact the spending for individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on certain items that can be purchased. According...
Iowa bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House's Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday.
