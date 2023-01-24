Catholic School Teacher Caught Sharing Marijuana With Students, Farmer 'Helped Hundreds' With Illegal Cannabis & More In Weed Chronicles

Read full article on original website
A dozen medical marijuana patients in Maryland volunteered to help police officers understand what it looks like when someone is high. On Thursday night, at the Montgomery County Police Department Training Centers, medical marijuana cardholders helped officers learn what to look for when analyzing if someone is stoned, by consuming some cannabis, of course, reported WSUA 9.
