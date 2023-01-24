Read full article on original website
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old Vidor man is facing a burglary charge after Beaumont Police found multiple stolen tires in a truck. It happened Thursday, January 26, 2023. Officers responded to a Discount Tire located in the 3600 block of Stagg Drive after receiving a call about a theft in progress shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Police are searching for two robbers who targeted a victim who was in a Walgreens parking lot. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when robbed Friday night in the Walgreens parking lot at 9 p.m. Chief Duriso says his...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A jury convicted and sentenced a man this week for firing several shots at Orange County deputies nearly three years ago. Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced Thursday to 50 years behind bars after an Orange County jury found him guilty of aggravated assault of a peace officer according to prosecutor Reese Rhodes.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 16-year-old suspect accused of killing a man at a Port Arthur apartment complex September 2022 will be tried for murder as an adult. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a September 12, 2022 newscast.) Khalin White, 16, is accused of shooting and killing...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Testimony began Wednesday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court in the murder trial of a 26-year-old woman accused in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend. Amesty Haley Smith, 26, of Port Arthur, is accused of fatally stabbing her then 24-year-old boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The...
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
Jefferson County — In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a man she says poses a threat to the community, especially children. He's already been convicted, so the sheriff says he definitely belongs in prison. Angel San Juan with this week's...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
Orangefield Resident Roxanne Holt has lived in the area for eight years. The home she lived in with her husband and four children was destroyed by Tuesday's tornado.
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
HOUSTON – A heavy truck accident has caused lane closures on Eastex Freeway southbound at Kelley Street, according to TranStar. Details on the accident were not immediately released. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time. KPRC 2 Traffic Expert Anavid Reyes will provide more updates throughout...
