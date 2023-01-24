ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

26-year-old woman gets 45 years for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Amesty Smith sentenced to 45 years

PORT ARTHUR — Amesty Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of her boyfriend, Gerald Taylor. The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted Amesty Haley Smith, 23, on a charge of murder in the stabbing death of Gerald Taylor, 24. Witnesses found Taylor's body at about 7 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, lying near a curb at the entrance to Pebble Creek Apartments on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Judge sentences man to 25 years following murder plea

Jefferson County — A judge has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a Port Arthur murder. Darian Petry shot and killed Kenneth Swallow in August, 2020 at a residence in the 31 hundred block of 10th Street in Port Arthur. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
myozarksonline.com

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court

34-year-old Joshua David Plummer of Beaumont, Texas, has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that on January 13th, Plummer knowingly caused serious physical injury to another person by striking that person and breaking the victim’s nose. Plummer entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear at a counsel status hearing on January 30th and a preliminary hearing on February 6th.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Police chase travels from Welsh to Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A police chase began on I-10 eastbound, but turned around in Welsh, headed west on I-10, and ended in Vinton, authorities said. State Trooper Derek Senegal said a trooper spotted a stolen vehicle on I-10 eastbound. But the driver refused to stop and instead turned around and head the other way before the chase came to an end at the intersection of Center and Eddy streets in Vinton.
VINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy