Albany, GA

Matt Atkins promoted to Draffin Tucker partner

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Matt Atkins Special Photo: Draffin & Tucker

ALBANY — Draffin & Tucker LLP has announced the admission of Matthew D. Atkins as a partner, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the firm said in a Tuesday news release.

Atkins joined Draffin Tucker in 2010 as a staff accountant after graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of business administration degree in Accounting and from Georgia College and State University with a master of Accountancy degree. Over the course of his career, Atkins has worked in various areas, making many contributions. He has spent his career in the firm’s health care practice leading a broad range of engagements and, in recent years, has been a leader in the portion of the company that serves safety-net health care providers.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

