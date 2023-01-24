You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO