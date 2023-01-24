Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow continues south
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.
wearegreenbay.com
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone
Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
wearegreenbay.com
Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna
(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
101 WIXX
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
wearegreenbay.com
Eight without a home after fire at apartment in Fond du Lac, marshals investigating
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening. According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
wearegreenbay.com
Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside Kaukauna’s “313 Dodge”
(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities. Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna. The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. See more online at 313dodge.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A convenient truth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our modern conveniences have created mountains of trash. We’re trying to make a difference with recycling but it’s going to take a larger effort to change the way we live. Who will drive that change? Looks like it’ll be corporate America changing the...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
doorcountydailynews.com
Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail
You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
