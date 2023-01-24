ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow

GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow continues south

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone

Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down

(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna

(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: WIS 76 northbound reopens to motorists after car fire

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that all lanes of traffic on WIS 76 north are reopened. The lanes were previously closed due to a car catching fire, but first responders extinguished the flames and removed the vehicle from the roadway. WisDOT anticipated...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc PD: Several scams recently reported, how to avoid being deceived:

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Several reports of a new scam have been going around the Manitowoc area. According to a release from the Manitowoc Police Department, scammers are claiming to be representatives from Xfinity Comcast. Police say the scams have been attempted through emails and phone calls with the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Verbal argument leads to stabbing in Green Bay, suspect arrested

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man who is the suspect in the stabbing of another homeless man on the city’s southwest side was arrested. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident caused non-life-threatening injuries to the victim and stemmed from a verbal argument. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A convenient truth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Our modern conveniences have created mountains of trash. We’re trying to make a difference with recycling but it’s going to take a larger effort to change the way we live. Who will drive that change? Looks like it’ll be corporate America changing the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Bookings go up at Kewaunee County Jail

You would have seen more people get processed at the state’s small jail in 2022, according to Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski. A total of 710 people were processed at the Kewaunee County Jail, up from 628 in 2021. Nearly half of those were non-custody bookings, which occur when a person is not physically arrested, and the offense was not immediately reported. Joski says it is just a sign of the county coming out of the pandemic.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy