OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO