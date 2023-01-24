ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

1 shot overnight in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday that left one person in the hospital. Officials say the shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Southwest 39th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

