Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
1 shot overnight in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday that left one person in the hospital. Officials say the shooting occurred around 4:20 a.m. near Southwest 39th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There are...
One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
Driver killed after wild chase ends in NE OKC building crash
Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Oklahoma Highway Patrol removes stolen truck from Oklahoma river
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a stolen pick-up truck from a river on Friday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 2011 black Ford F150 was recovered from about five feet of water 150 feet north of the south bank of the North Canadian River at the State Highway 102 bridge.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
OHP Fishes Truck Out Of River North Of McLoud
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a submerged truck Friday morning from the North Canadian River. OHP said the vehicle had been discovered in the water near State Highway 102 north of McLoud. OHP also said the recovered 2011 black Ford F-150 came back stolen out of Shawnee.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in armed robbery of Elite Cannabis
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a dispensary robbery. Police said Elite Cannabis at 4491 NW 50th Street was robbed on Wednesday afternoon. Police said the two people seen on this page robbed the business at gunpoint. Police said the robbers got away...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
KOCO
Power pole ripped apart, left hanging after crash in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A power pole was left snapped in two after a crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Around 2 a.m., a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a power pole near Northwest 23rd Street and Meridian Avenue. Part of the power pole then fell on top of the car, shattering the back window.
Police identify man killed in southwest OKC stabbing
Investigators learned that there was a fight between two people that ended in a stabbing.
Edmond Police identify deadly standoff suspect
The Edmond Police Department has confirmed the identity of the alleged suspect from a standoff that led to a terrifying discovery.
KOCO
Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.
Clerk survives attack using office supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City gas station
An Oklahoma City store clerk survived an attack after using an office supply item.
Edmond Police: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation
Edmond Police initially told KFOR an out-of-state caller claimed a man in Edmond was threatening to kill his family, then himself, so officials conducted a welfare check at the man's home near Santa Fe and Second.
Comments / 0