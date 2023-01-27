Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Illinois High School Boys & Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: Geneva 10. Wheaton Warrenville South 10. Curie 8. Lyons 6. Lincoln Way East 5. New Trier 4. Oswego East 4. O’Fallon 3. Glenbrook South 3. Glenbrook North 2. Yorkville 1. Proviso East 1.
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Knocks Off CHBC To Advance In Conference Tournament
The SC Cougars survived and advanced in the NTC Tournament as they knocked off CHBC 60-42. Aidan Dodson had 23 for SC, Anthony Buonaura added 13. SC advances to play St Elmo/Brownstown tonight at 6:15 in a consolation semifinal. The winner will get Windsor/Stew-Stras after their 53-39 win over Neoga last night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
southernillinoisnow.com
State reaches agreement with used-car retailer Carvana
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is announcing a settlement with online used-car retailer Carvana. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license back in May, the result of a year long investigation says Secretary Giannoulias. “Carvana had been illegally issuing out of state registration permits...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt Vernon man faces weapons and drug charges
A 34-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a search warrant was issued for a mobile home where he was found hiding on Route 37 north of Mt. Vernon. In addition to the warrant, Roberto Roman was arrested for Armed Violence, Armed Habitual Criminal,...
