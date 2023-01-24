Read full article on original website
Oscar De La Hoya Rips ‘Douche’ Dana White For Slapping Wife, Says Incident Was ‘Swept Under The Rug’
By now, pretty much everybody has seen the video of Dana White hitting his wife Anna on New Year’s Eve. That includes the UFC President’s “old friend” Oscar De La Hoya. ‘You Don’t Hit Women’. The boxer-turned-promoter hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with White. There’s years...
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
Forrest Griffin Talks About ‘Classy Dude’ Shogun Rua, Stephan Bonnar’s Death
Forrest Griffin shared his history with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. The original TUF winner wants everybody to respect Stephan Bonnar’s death and legacy. UFC legend Forrest Griffin looked back at some of his good memories with Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. And as the other half of the iconic The Ultimate Fighter season 1 finale, Griffin also talked about his late former foe Stephan Bonnar.
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
Ben Rothwell Respects Francis Ngannou’s Decision To Leave The UFC: ‘It’s Going To Help All The Fighters’
Ben Rothwell has shown support for Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC. ‘The Predator’ chose to part ways with the UFC for reasons beyond money. Ngannou’s courage has inspired a majority of the MMA community, including Rothwell, who currently fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. ‘Big’ joined MMA Junkie Radio for an interview and had this to say about the former UFC heavyweight champion:
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Report: Aljamain Sterling Slated to Defend UFC Bantamweight Title Against Henry Cejudo at UFC 287 (Update)
Aljamain Sterling is slated to defend the UFC bantamweight championship against the returning Henry Cejudo this spring. First reported by MMA Fighting, the 135-pound title clash is being targeted for UFC 287 on April 8. No other information has been disclosed by the promotion at this time, including location or venue.
Frank Mir’s Daughter, Bella Mir, Lands Historic NIL Deal With UFC
MMA prospect Bella Mir has signed with the UFC becoming the promotion’s first NIL ambassador. The combat sports juggernaut signed Mir, the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, to a name, image, likeness deal. ESPN first reported news of the signing. Mir is currently attending the University of Iowa and is a member of the school’s women’s wrestling team.
Nick Diaz To Make Acting Debut In Van Damme’s New Movie ‘Darkness Of Man’
Nick Diaz will star alongside Jean-Claude Van Damme in an upcoming action movie. The ex-UFC title contender is also eyeing an epic return this year. While a UFC return remains one of his top priorities, Nick Diaz made time for his acting debut. The former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion will star alongside Hollywood action star Jean-Claude Van Damme in his latest upcoming movie, “Darkness of Man.”
Watch: Former UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Subdues Alleged Thief in Rio de Janeiro
Former UFC featherweight competitor Felipe Colares put his skills to work outside of the cage in order to stop a thief. Sharing his story and a video of the incident on social media, Colares was witnessed holding down an alleged thief who was attempting to steal a phone from a woman in Rio de Janeiro.
Jamahal Hill Accepts Alex Pereira’s Challenge To Fight: ‘Come On In, I’m Not Scared Of Nobody’
Champ vs. champ? Jamahal Hill is all for it. Hill Has Shown Interest In Fighting Pereira Before. Before capturing the UFC Light Heavyweight title at UFC 283, Hill quite a few fighters on his radar. One of the names on Hill’s potential hitlist of opponents was actually middleweight king Alex Pereira, a teammate of Glover Teixeira, who Hill just beat.
Conor McGregor Hit By Car While Riding His Bike: ‘Thank You God, It Wasn’t My Time’
Conor McGregor had a near-death experience. On Friday, the UFC superstar was riding his bicycle like he usually does, but this time around McGregor was hit by a car from the back. Fortunately enough, McGregor didn’t suffer any major injuries from the collision as he only sported a small cut on his thigh.
Rampage Jackson Explains Why He Was Never Invited On Joe Rogan’s Show
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is taking a look back at a disagreement he had with Joe Rogan that may have kept off The Joe Rogan Experience. Longtime fighter Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has been involved in some of the best fights in the history of MMA. He spent years fighting in some of the top MMA organizations in the world and has made many friends along the way. Now with the bulk of his fighting career behind him, Jackson is spending more time in front of a microphone than inside a cage. He can often be seen on a number of podcasts, discussing all topics in the sport and beyond.
MMA Coach’s Technique of Hitting kids With Giant Truck Tire Sparks Heated Debate, Ben Askren Reacts
Ben Askren has offered his thoughts on one controversial mixed martial arts (MMA) coach who has been using some questionable training methods on his younger students. Yidikes Yom is training students out of the Lyon MMA Center in France. Yom has posted some of his training techniques with the young students on his Instagram, and has been under quite a bit of fire for it.
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury Official For February 26 In Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally set to face off inside the boxing ring on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Throughout Jake Paul’s short boxing career so far it seems that one fight has continued to evade him, the match against Tommy Fury. Paul has done a great job of growing his following in the boxing world and carving out a niche audience in “celebrity boxing.” His claim to fame so far has been fighting and beating former MMA champions and he has done that well. Despite the success he has had so far, fans have been calling for him to face a man who is a boxer by trade, cue Tommy Fury.
Exclusive: Eric Nicksick Says the Risk vs. Reward in Power Slap Makes ‘Zero Sense’
Dana White’s Power Slap League has had a hard time finding supporters since its inception earlier this year. The so-called sport has received scrutiny from fans, fighters, and journalists across the board thus far. Now you can add coaches to the list. Specifically Eric Nicksick, the iconic coach of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The GM of Xtreme Couture recently spoke with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive and the pair couldn’t resist talking about the UFC president’s foray into the ridiculous world of slap fighting.
The Size Difference Between Alexander Volkanovski And Islam Makhachev Makes No Difference According to Coach
The coach for Alex Volkanovski, Joe Lopez is not worried about the size difference in the fight against Islam Makhachev. The featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to make the jump up to lightweight and challenge the newly crowned champion, Islam Makhachev for that belt. Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound number one in all of the UFC and he is taking a chance at possibly losing that title in order to become a dual division champion. It is not an easy task to make the jump up in weight and try to take on the champion in a heavier division, especially against someone so dominant as Makhachev, but Volkanovski is up for the challenge.
Jamahal Hill Wants To Fight Jon Jones ‘1000%’: ‘He’s The Ultimate Test’
Jamahal Hill is open to fighting all challengers and that includes Jon Jones. The newly crowned UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is keeping his options open after his title victory at UFC 283. While Hill has his sights on facing Jiri Prochazka next, he has welcomed fights with middleweight champ Alex Pereira as well as the longtime ruler of his division, Jon Jones.
Ariel Helwani Trashes NSAC For Sanctioning Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘The Whole Thing is Ridiculous’
Dana White’s Power Slap League has been nothing short of a disaster from the moment it was announced. Slap fighting quickly became an internet sensation in recent years, but it’s becoming evident that the UFC president’s attempt to mass market the brutal viral sport is quickly backfiring. Fans and fighters alike have criticized the so-called sport. You can now add renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani to that list. The MMA Hour host recently shared his honest thoughts on Power Slap and condemned those that allowed it to happen, specifically the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
If Francis Ngannou Lost To Jon Jones His Pay Would Have Dropped Drastically Per Coach
Eric Nicksick, coach and friend of Francis Ngannou is giving a little insight into the contract offered by the UFC. Over the past few years, notable MMA coach Eric Nicksick has gotten very close with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. The two work together and spend a great deal of time together personally. Recently Ngannou was in the news for failing to come to an agreement with the UFC and in turn leaving the organization. Much has been said about Ngannou’s decision to become a free agent and now his friend/coach is giving a little more insight into the decision.
