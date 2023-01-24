Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Fox11online.com
Lake Michigan water levels having wide-ranging impacts on Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- It wasn't long ago that Lake Michigan was setting records for high lake lake levels. But over the last couple years, things have changed in a hurry. If you went to Point Beach State Forest just a few years ago in 2020, the "beach" part of the park's name was hard to come by.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay asks for feedback as it formulates plan to be more energy efficient
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
Fox11online.com
Snow Friday morning followed by Arctic air
(WLUK) -- Be careful as you hit the road this morning as snow showers may result in hazardous travel conditions. The gusty winds of 35 mph will also blow the snow around. Otherwise look for cloudy skies today and a high near 32 degrees. Snow accumulation will be around an inch.
Fox11online.com
Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Short-eared owl ventures through Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- This little owl clearly didn't get the message as it sat atop a "private land" sign in the Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton Thursday. But the trespassing owl seemed to enjoy its time in the fresh snow, even finding dinner in the grass. The owl is...
Fox11online.com
Appleton's College Avenue could see lane changes in the near future
APPLETON (WLUK) -- College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle. Engineers say it...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's airport expands service to meet passenger demand
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay's airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said airport director Marty...
Fox11online.com
GBASO welcomes community into 'bigger and better' skate park for EPIC fundraiser
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Green Bay Action Sports Organization, better known as GBASO, welcomed the community into its new space Friday with the hopes of officially opening its doors this spring. Last spring, GBASO found itself without a home after the building it was renting from was sold. It has since...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department rescues 2 dogs during kitchen fire in Allouez home
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Two dogs are safe after an Allouez kitchen fire Wednesday night, thanks to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. GBMFD said it received a call around 8:15 p.m. about fire alarms going off in a home on Boyd Street. The department says crews arrived within five minutes...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay welcomes Paper Transport to its new office in Rail Yard Innovation District
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI Transport in...
Fox11online.com
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Fox11online.com
Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac apartments
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from outside a...
Fox11online.com
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Conservation Club fundraiser continues despite weather canceling races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Racing snowmobiles is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, but recent warm temperatures are putting the brakes on part of a popular snowmobile race and fundraiser. "I left home this morning. Now it's 31 or 32 degrees -- supposed to get up to 34. If...
Fox11online.com
EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna school district to limit bus routes for next academic year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. "All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing," Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. "Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school."
Fox11online.com
Wild deer in Waupaca County tests positive for CWD
TOWN OF HARRISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County's deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It's the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
Fox11online.com
UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
Fox11online.com
Appleton police investigating shooting as a homicide
APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. The Jan. 22 shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. Officers received a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. The victim, Paul A. Rhoads, 56, of Appleton, was taken...
Comments / 0