Denmark, WI

Fox11online.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger

(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay asks for feedback as it formulates plan to be more energy efficient

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay has set goals in being more energy efficient and its asking for help in its efforts. Residents and business owners are being asked to fill out a survey, which the city says takes about 10 minutes. City officials say it will guide them as they come up with an energy plan for the next five to ten years.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Snow Friday morning followed by Arctic air

(WLUK) -- Be careful as you hit the road this morning as snow showers may result in hazardous travel conditions. The gusty winds of 35 mph will also blow the snow around. Otherwise look for cloudy skies today and a high near 32 degrees. Snow accumulation will be around an inch.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton's College Avenue could see lane changes in the near future

APPLETON (WLUK) -- College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle. Engineers say it...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's airport expands service to meet passenger demand

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay's airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said airport director Marty...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa

Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Kitchen fire damages Fond du Lac apartments

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from outside a...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna school district to limit bus routes for next academic year

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. "All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing," Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. "Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school."
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Wild deer in Waupaca County tests positive for CWD

TOWN OF HARRISON (WLUK) -- Waupaca County's deer baiting and feeding ban has been renewed for three years with the discovery of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. It's the first time a wild deer from Waupaca County has tested positive for CWD. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton police investigating shooting as a homicide

APPLETON (WLUK) -- An Appleton shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. The Jan. 22 shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive. Officers received a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road. The victim, Paul A. Rhoads, 56, of Appleton, was taken...
APPLETON, WI

