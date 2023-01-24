Read full article on original website
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
wflx.com
Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years
Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
wflx.com
Palm Beach becomes most recent community cluttered with antisemitic flyers
Inside the Palm Beach Synagogue, prayers were heard loud and clear. "The congregation – men, women and children – came together for prayer, for Torah study, for celebration of the Sabbath, which is a day of gratitude and community and family," Rabbi Moshe Scheiner told WPTV Saturday evening.
wflx.com
South Florida group teaching youth of color how to survive traffic stops
The deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is resonating with the South Florida community as he lost his life after a traffic stop. Members of the local organization Inner City Innovators spoke with WPTV, sharing their concerning experiences with traffic stops. The group is all about mentoring youth and keeping them...
wflx.com
More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach
A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness. The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at the Meyer Amphitheater where thousands attended. The signature event has raised close to $400,000...
wflx.com
Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation helping students go to college
Rising tuition costs can place a huge burden on families and students, and one local couple is working to lessen the load by empowering future generations. Diego Gama and his family came to the United States from Brazil when he was in middle school. "When we got here people stole...
wflx.com
Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk
The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk...
wflx.com
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and the death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing the video Friday: shock, anger, sadness. A former FBI agent and current defense attorney, the CEO of the Urban League of Palm...
wflx.com
New bill could criminalize recent antisemitic propaganda
Incidents involving antisemitic messages and flyers continue to happen across Palm Beach County in recent weeks. “I’m extremely upset and angered by this. I have faced antisemitism off and on throughout my life,” an Atlantis resident told WFLX after, he said, a flyer with antisemitic messages was thrown onto his driveway. “It hit me hard, not only because I’m Jewish but also as a gay man.”
wflx.com
Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest
Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month. The shooting on Jan. 16 killed Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter. "I'm going...
wflx.com
Cats up for adoption in Palm Beach County, hoping for fur-ever home
There are several cats up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. We met three of them in hopes of finding them each a fur-ever home. Halee is a beautiful black cat with gorgeous yellow-green eyes. She was surrendered to the shelter by her previous owner when they were transferred to an assisted living facility. She was scared when she first arrived at the shelter, but warms up when you spend some time with her. She is 4 years old and weighs 6 pounds. She’s good with other cats.
wflx.com
Restaurants remain understaffed even as demand recovers after pandemic
The restaurant industry continues to add jobs now for the 24th consecutive month, and it’s still the industry with the largest employment deficit. Palm Beach County restaurants are still dealing with challenges three years since the pandemic. The hiring process for new restaurants is even more of a challenge....
wflx.com
Electrical fire prompts evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School
A small electrical fire forced the evacuation of Palm Springs Community Middle School Friday morning. The fire was reported at around 9 a.m. Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene. According to the school's principal, a small electrical fire in a closet near the cafeteria prompted students and...
wflx.com
Sunset Lounge lawsuit heads to court while venue continues to sit empty
The fight over who will operate and manage the historic and publicly funded Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach landed in a courtroom and a trial Thursday. The city last year disqualified the group originally selected by the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board to run the venue over alleged lobbying violations.
wflx.com
Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting
Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
wflx.com
Cristobal visits Palm Beach County high schools by helicopter
The Miami Hurricanes may have been forgettable on Saturdays last fall, but head coach Mario Cristobal made sure he'd be unforgettable during some Palm Beach County high school stops Friday. Cristobal made a spectacle of his high school tour Friday, arriving by helicopter to three campuses. On the same day...
wflx.com
Victim’s name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34. The victim's family members rescinded Marsy's Law, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera. The shooting occurred Jan. 20 shortly...
wflx.com
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
wflx.com
Officers say 'dismantling' of Postal Police force allows for more mail theft
There was yet another instance of mail theft in a matter of a week at a Riviera Beach mailbox, making it the third in six weeks. This comes as businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing after mail was stolen from their mailbox. In...
wflx.com
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens. Palm Beach Gardens police turned westbound traffic around at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ibis Boulevard, about a mile from the wreck. The crash involving a...
