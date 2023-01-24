There are several cats up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. We met three of them in hopes of finding them each a fur-ever home. Halee is a beautiful black cat with gorgeous yellow-green eyes. She was surrendered to the shelter by her previous owner when they were transferred to an assisted living facility. She was scared when she first arrived at the shelter, but warms up when you spend some time with her. She is 4 years old and weighs 6 pounds. She’s good with other cats.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO