ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Belvedere Elementary School celebrates 80 years

Belvedere Elementary School in West Palm Beach celebrated its 80th anniversary on Saturday. Students and staff from multiple generations flocked to the school, located along Parker Avenue, for the festivities. Principal Amy Lopez said the school was the first in the state with a library and the first in Palm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

More Than Pink Walk takes place in West Palm Beach

A sea of pink overtook the streets of downtown West Palm Beach on Saturday morning — all in support of breast cancer awareness. The Susan G. Komen Foundation held its More Than Pink Walk at the Meyer Amphitheater where thousands attended. The signature event has raised close to $400,000...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Live: Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is taking place at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach. Participants of the walk include breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, friends, family and other supporters. The opening ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New bill could criminalize recent antisemitic propaganda

Incidents involving antisemitic messages and flyers continue to happen across Palm Beach County in recent weeks. “I’m extremely upset and angered by this. I have faced antisemitism off and on throughout my life,” an Atlantis resident told WFLX after, he said, a flyer with antisemitic messages was thrown onto his driveway. “It hit me hard, not only because I’m Jewish but also as a gay man.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce laid to rest

Friends and family members gathered Saturday to honor the life of a Fort Pierce mother who was killed in a mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event earlier this month. The shooting on Jan. 16 killed Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter. "I'm going...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Cats up for adoption in Palm Beach County, hoping for fur-ever home

There are several cats up for adoption at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. We met three of them in hopes of finding them each a fur-ever home. Halee is a beautiful black cat with gorgeous yellow-green eyes. She was surrendered to the shelter by her previous owner when they were transferred to an assisted living facility. She was scared when she first arrived at the shelter, but warms up when you spend some time with her. She is 4 years old and weighs 6 pounds. She’s good with other cats.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Viewing to be held for mother killed in Fort Pierce park shooting

Family and friends will gather Friday for the viewing of Nikkitia Bryant, a mother killed in a mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Bryant’s viewing will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, located at 921 Orange Ave. in Fort Pierce. Her funeral will take place Saturday.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Cristobal visits Palm Beach County high schools by helicopter

The Miami Hurricanes may have been forgettable on Saturdays last fall, but head coach Mario Cristobal made sure he'd be unforgettable during some Palm Beach County high school stops Friday. Cristobal made a spectacle of his high school tour Friday, arriving by helicopter to three campuses. On the same day...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Victim’s name released in Wellington murder-suicide

The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34. The victim's family members rescinded Marsy's Law, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera. The shooting occurred Jan. 20 shortly...
WELLINGTON, FL
wflx.com

Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs

Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm. Investigator said the thief entered a Chase Bank, located at 2603 Tenth Avenue North, on Jan. 21 at 1:35 p.m. He then walked up to the bank teller and demanded money...
PALM SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy