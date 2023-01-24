Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Related
Crews suspend search for missing 23-year-old after boating incident near North Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews suspended the search for a missing 23-year-old after a boating incident near North Myrtle Beach, according to officials. The U.S. Coast Guard said it searched for about 45 hours and more than 694 miles. “We offer out deepest sympathies to the family at this difficult time,” the Coast Guard […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
wfxb.com
One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident
The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach parking registration now open to residents, property owners
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Registration is now open for North Myrtle Beach drivers to register to park for the upcoming busy season. The city said Friday that registration can be done online or in person at 904 2nd Avenue North for residents and non-resident property owners. The in-person office hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., per the city.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WECT
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office says...
cbs17
SC coastal restaurant passes inspection, continues to recover after July fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Neal and Pam’s in Surfside Beach continues to make steps in its recovery after the restaurant was damaged in a July fire, passing an insulation inspection on Wednesday. “Two Wednesdays in a row we’ve gotten great news from building inspector Wayne. We passed...
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
wpde.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders lay out parking registration process as new rates hit in March
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Paid parking season is not far away along the Grand Strand with several cities raising their parking rates. Leaders in North Myrtle Beach unanimously approved a resolution to increase paid parking inside the city, which means it will now cost $3 an hour.
WECT
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.
WMBF
Warrants: Myrtle Beach man charged in N.C. woman’s death threatened her with hammer, stole cards
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Warrants obtained by WMBF News provide new details on charges against a Myrtle Beach man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met on social media. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WECT
Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - William Logan Buck, 21, was convicted and sentenced to 86 months in prison on Tuesday for a felony hit and run that occurred in the parking lot of the Martin Luther King Community Center. According to a release from the District Attorney’s Office, Buck was driving...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County land-clearing controlled burn taking place through next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work began Thursday on a land-clearing burn that will continue through February 3rd. The burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd. behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16. NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
columbuscountynews.com
Breaking News: McKamey Sentenced to Death
James Edward McKamey was sentenced to death a short while ago in Columbus County Superior Court. McKamey showed little emotion as the sentence was read to the court. He was convicted last week of the 2016 stabbing death of Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer. Look for more on this developing...
foxwilmington.com
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of...
Comments / 0