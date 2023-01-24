ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
wfxb.com

One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident

The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County land-clearing controlled burn taking place through next month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work began Thursday on a land-clearing burn that will continue through February 3rd. The burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd. behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16. NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Breaking News: McKamey Sentenced to Death

James Edward McKamey was sentenced to death a short while ago in Columbus County Superior Court. McKamey showed little emotion as the sentence was read to the court. He was convicted last week of the 2016 stabbing death of Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer. Look for more on this developing...
WHITEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of...
LELAND, NC

