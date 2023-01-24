ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Related
wfmd.com

Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl

Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful — and often deadly — drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will...
CLARKSBURG, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Students talk parking problems

“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
WJLA

Silver Spring elementary school teacher surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Silver Spring, Maryland third grade teacher Dion Jones who one the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Eileen and Britt sat down with Dion to see how life has changed after winning $25,000. Stephanie Bishop, Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards and an award recipient herself, joined the conversation to explain what made Dion stick out among the nominees.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Camp Expos Coming Up in Silver Spring, Germantown

January is a great time to make plans for the summer months when school is not in session. Washington Parent is hosting two summer camp expos in the county to help families learn about the options available in the area. The first expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Silver Spring Civic Building.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery

Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Rockville Teen Gets Custom Recumbent Bicycle

A Rockville teenager received a bicycle designed just for him. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil, who has a genetic condition called DYRK1A, can now go on rides with his family. The recumbent bike, which allows the rider to take a reclining position, was presented at Safeway in King Farm Village Center in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday

Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols

Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location

A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
FAIRFAX, VA

