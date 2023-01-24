Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl
Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful — and often deadly — drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
thecampuscurrent.com
Students talk parking problems
“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
WJLA
Silver Spring elementary school teacher surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Silver Spring, Maryland third grade teacher Dion Jones who one the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Eileen and Britt sat down with Dion to see how life has changed after winning $25,000. Stephanie Bishop, Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards and an award recipient herself, joined the conversation to explain what made Dion stick out among the nominees.
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
mymcmedia.org
Camp Expos Coming Up in Silver Spring, Germantown
January is a great time to make plans for the summer months when school is not in session. Washington Parent is hosting two summer camp expos in the county to help families learn about the options available in the area. The first expo takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Silver Spring Civic Building.
mocoshow.com
Students at Four MCPS Middle Schools Win Awards at ‘Invent the Future’ Challenge
Students at Shady Grove (Gaithersburg), William H. Farquhar (Olney), Parkland (Rockville) and Briggs Chaney (Silver Spring) middle schools were named winners in this year’s Invent the Future Challenge celebration at KID Museum on Jan. 21. Through designing their own inventions and innovative problem solving, students answered the question: What...
WJLA
MCPS parents are frustrated over school system's handling of medical emergency
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — As the cold rain fell outside Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School on Wednesday, parents and students described a frightening and confusing scene. "It's frustration most of all," B-CC PTSA President Lyric Winik said about an incident at her son's school on the morning of Jan. 23.
mymcmedia.org
3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery
Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Teen Gets Custom Recumbent Bicycle
A Rockville teenager received a bicycle designed just for him. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil, who has a genetic condition called DYRK1A, can now go on rides with his family. The recumbent bike, which allows the rider to take a reclining position, was presented at Safeway in King Farm Village Center in Rockville.
mymcmedia.org
Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday
Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Issue Statement on the Death of Tyre Nichols
Full statement: “It is another sad day for the country and the law enforcement community. We have no doubt taken many steps backwards this evening. The actions of the Memphis police officers against Mr. Tyre Nichols is appalling and inexcusable. Law enforcement agencies across the nation have worked tirelessly...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
