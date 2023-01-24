Martin, Tenn.–The WestStar 2023 Class has been busy since its first session January 5 in Martin. So far, they have visited the new UT Martin Bromley Training Center, West Tennessee Animal Diagnostic Lab, and Rhodes Golf Center. They heard from Dr. Todd Winters about the Impact of Urban Expansion on Agriculture, and several UTM students telling why they chose their field of study. The class has enjoyed a day in Union City learning about agriculture and transportation and visited the Tyson Union City plant, only the second group to visit Tyson since the COVID pandemic. In photo are Henry County members Sheriff Josh Frey, Michael Sargeant and Sam Hutson. (UTM photo).

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO