Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Another Big Day At Helping Hand As Whitlock Raises $10,000
Paris, Tenn.–The tiny town of Whitlock came out in full force Saturday, raising an even $10,000 for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. That brings the grand total raised so far this year to $184,000. The cooks and bakers in Whitlock brought a wide variety of goodies to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
radionwtn.com
WestStar To Host Working Womens Conference
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program will host the 25th-annual Working Women’s Conference from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Feb. 10, in the Boling University Center’s Duncan Ballroom on the UT Martin main campus. The $50 registration fee includes a continental breakfast and lunch.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 25, 2023
Joan Cooper, 83, of Hazel, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Terre Haute, Indiana, to George Taylor and Josephine Dunn Taylor. She retired from the Calloway County School System with 35 years of service and was a member of...
radionwtn.com
Basketball Homecoming Activities Highlight Week At UC
Union City, Tenn.–Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by...
radionwtn.com
Italian Cream Cake Draws $1,275 At Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–Have you ever seen a $1,275 cake? That was the final price for the seven pound Italian cream cake at Friday’s Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction. The first bid for the cake was $30 from David Jackson and at that point a bidding war ensued, with the final bid of $1,275 from New Hope Church that finalized the purchase.
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. Sheriff’s Academy To Start February 9
Union City, Tenn.–Have you ever wondered how a crime scene is really investigated? Sign up for the 2023 Obion County Sheriff’s Academy and they will show you. Sheriff Karl Jackson said this is a fun and free opportunity for anyone who wants to know more about how the sheriff’s office does what they do every day. The sessions start February 9. Contact the sheriff’s office by calling or on its Facebook page for an application.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver Named New Leader of UT Institute of Agriculture
University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd and University of Tennessee, Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman announced leadership transitions today at the UT Institute of Agriculture. Senior Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice President Carrie Castille will become a special advisor to the president of the UT System and Keith Carver, chancellor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, will serve as the new leader of the UT Institute of Agriculture (UTIA). Pending board approval, Carver will begin March 1.
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
radionwtn.com
Ja Morant Makes Surprise Appearance As Murray Racers Beat Missouri State
The Murray State Racers received a surprise visit from Ja Morant and defended their home court with a 74-71 victory over Missouri State. Ja Morant Poster Day was made better when the Memphis Grizzlies NBA All-Star made a surprise visit and the Murray State Racers earned a 74-71 win over the Missouri State Bears at the CFSB Center in Murray, Ky.
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
radionwtn.com
STEAM Activities Make Learning Fun
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School’s 5th grade students recently worked together to create a colorful piece of art by integrating science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics [STEAM] into one fun project. Under the instruction of 5th grade Science teachers Susan Kendall and Kari Walker, students combined classes to work...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Found in Commercial Flock in Western Tennessee
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a commercial flock in the western portion of the state. The H5N1 virus, a highly pathogenic avian influenza - commonly referred to as "bird flu" - has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens located in Weakley County, Tennessee. The chickens were tested after a sudden spike in avian deaths. It was confirmed through those tests that the flock had been impacted by the H5N1 virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture,
radionwtn.com
Union City Man Faces Long List Of Charges
Martin, Tenn.–A Union City man was charged with criminal impersonation, meth possession, stolen property, fugitive from justice and other offenses during a traffic stop in Martin Monday. Eric Lynn Choate, age 50, was arrested by Martin Police after Patrolman Nicholas Combs saw Choate and was aware of active arrest...
radionwtn.com
WestStar Leadership Has Busy 2023 So Far
Martin, Tenn.–The WestStar 2023 Class has been busy since its first session January 5 in Martin. So far, they have visited the new UT Martin Bromley Training Center, West Tennessee Animal Diagnostic Lab, and Rhodes Golf Center. They heard from Dr. Todd Winters about the Impact of Urban Expansion on Agriculture, and several UTM students telling why they chose their field of study. The class has enjoyed a day in Union City learning about agriculture and transportation and visited the Tyson Union City plant, only the second group to visit Tyson since the COVID pandemic. In photo are Henry County members Sheriff Josh Frey, Michael Sargeant and Sam Hutson. (UTM photo).
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
radionwtn.com
Murray State Greek Life Excels Academically
Murray State University Greek organizations showcased a successful fall 2022 academic semester based on the recently released grade report. Alpha Sigma Alpha led the sororities among fall 2022 active members with an overall 3.51 GPA, while Sigma Phi Epsilon excelled among the fraternities with a 3.52 overall GPA. Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Phi Epsilon new members had an outstanding semester with a 3.56 GPA and 3.32 GPA respectively.
kbsi23.com
Authorities investigating after body of man found in Portageville warehouse
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Police are investigating after human remains were found in a warehouse in Portageville on Sunday. The Portageville Police Department notified New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department investigators on Sunday, January 22 about the human remains. The remains were found in an unused portion of a...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Beauty Salon Burglary
Union City police were called to investigate the burglary of a beauty salon. Reports said officers were dispatched to One Touch Beauty Salon, on East Bransford Street, after an employee arrived to find dirt and glass in the floor. When discovering two holes in the back door glass, the employee...
Comments / 0