Read full article on original website
Related
Conor McGregor struck by car going 'full speed' while riding bicycle: 'I could have been dead there'
UFC champion Conor McGregor said on Instagram Friday that he had been struck by a car going "full speed" while riding his bicycle.
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on yacht in Ibiza: 'It was as if he was possessed'
Conor McGregor is back in the news, and once again it’s for something outside the MMA world. McGregor is under investigation for an alleged attack of a woman on board his yacht in Ibiza in Spain in July 2022, according to a report from Spain’s Majorca Daily Bulletin.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 Set To Headline UFC 287, Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal Added As Co-Main
The UFC 287 main event and co-main event have been announced. Earlier today, the UFC released a statement that Dana White had a special announcement to make. Rumors started circulating about White potentially revealing the coaches for the next Ultimate Fighter season, which was offered to Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson. After showing up nearly an hour after expected, the UFC president didn’t discuss TUF, but the news was more intriguing.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Marlon Vera Says Islam Makhachev is The ‘Real Deal’ After Walking Through Charles Oliveira: ‘He Just Controls You’
Marlon Vera believes Islam Makhachev is the real deal after the Dagestani destroyer smashed submission specialist Charles Oliveira. Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title in spectacular fashion, submitting one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers at UFC 280 in October. Next, Makhachev will attempt to capture the No. 1 pound-for-pound raking as he defends his title against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski on February 11. Ahead of the champion vs. champion clash down under, bantamweight contender Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev and the UFC 284 headliner with Helen Yee.
Exclusive: Eric Nicksick Explains Why Boxing Is The Right Next Move For Francis Ngannou
Eric Nicksick spoke to Middle Easy exclusively about what the future holds for Francis Ngannou. The world is waiting to see what will be next for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Since failing to come to an agreement with the UFC, Ngannou has left the organization and become a free agent. He will have the opportunity to sign on to fight anyone or join any other promotion he would like. It seems that Ngannou has been leaning toward a move to boxing now that he is free of the UFC.
Beneil Dariush Explains Why He Hasn’t Fought Charles Oliveira: I Might Get Overlooked Again
Beneil Dariush explained his frustrations in getting a matchup with Charles Oliveira and voiced his concerns regarding the possibility of getting passed up again for a title shot. Top-five-ranked lightweight contender Dariush was last seen in action against budding prospect Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 last October. He established his...
MMA Coach’s Technique of Hitting kids With Giant Truck Tire Sparks Heated Debate, Ben Askren Reacts
Ben Askren has offered his thoughts on one controversial mixed martial arts (MMA) coach who has been using some questionable training methods on his younger students. Yidikes Yom is training students out of the Lyon MMA Center in France. Yom has posted some of his training techniques with the young students on his Instagram, and has been under quite a bit of fire for it.
Conor McGregor Management Firm Warns Others Against Working With Manny Pacquiao Amidst Legal Battle
Paradigm Sports Management, which represents Conor McGregor, warned other promoters and organizations against teaming up with Manny Pacquiao as their legal battle rages on. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is arguably the biggest star of all time in professional mixed martial arts competition. His rise to popularity helped elevate the UFC and the sport as a whole to the next level. He dominates the list of top-ten highest-selling UFC pay-per-views, with eight entries, including all of the top five. Besides his tremendous success in MMA, ‘The Notorious’ also holds the honor of being the second-highest-grossing combat sports PPV of all time with legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.
Video: BKFC Fighter Dons Jigsaw Mask to Celebrate Before Realizing He Lost by DQ
Bare-knuckle boxer Tomar Washington was ready to celebrate his win with a Jigsaw mask but everything went sideways after he realized he actually lost by disqualification at BKFC 35. Washington started his career in professional mixed martial arts competitions in 2009. He made a name for himself competing in the...
UFC Vet Jimmie Rivera Officially Becomes A Police Officer: ‘Can’t Wait To Get Out There And Be That Change!’
Ex-UFC fighter Jimmie River revealed he is now a full-fledged police officer. “El Terror” has had a remarkable MMA career before joining the police. Former UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera was happy to announce that he has officially become a police officer. The 33-year-old has also vowed to be the “change” the nation has been yearning for.
Anthony Smith Touches On Conor McGregor’s Assault Allegations
Anthony Smith takes a look at the allegations against Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor seems to always be in the news for one thing or another. Since winning his first world title the MMA community became obsessed with McGregor and wanted to know everything about him. Over the past few years, it seemed that McGregor was in the headlines more for his troubles than his fighting. McGregor has been arrested several times and now is being accused of assault.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Reportedly Not Happening After Contention Disputes Amongst Fighters
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana is apparently not happening anytime soon. The UFC was planning on booking the 135-pound title matchup between the pair at the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event. However, according to a recent report from Combate, the UFC was unable to make that fight happen. Nunes...
Sean O’Malley On Dana White’s Power Slap League: ‘I Can’t Watch It’
Sean O’Malley admitted he couldn’t watch the actual slap fighting in Dana White’s Power Slap League. “Suga” is joined by a handful of MMA personalities in thinking slap fighting is dangerous. Contrary to how Dana White promoted it, Power Slap League has earned more negative than...
Francis Ngannou Details How Things Are Progressing With Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou gives fans an update on his contract talks with Tyson Fury. It has only been a few weeks since Francis Ngannou left the UFC, relinquished his heavyweight title, and set out to test free agency. Since his departure, he has expressed interest in making a move to boxing and has had a few names on his list. The biggest fight that looks to be made for Ngannou outside the UFC is a boxing match with one of the top heavyweights. Tyson Fury has expressed mutual interest and now that fight could be in the works.
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
Exclusive: Coach Shares Craziest Sean Strickland Story & Hard Training for UFC Fights
Coach Eric Nicksick shared the craziest Sean Strickland story he had. He talked about Strickland’s process of continuous hard sparring that helped take the short-notice main event for UFC Vegas 67. Seventh-ranked UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is coming off a win over Nassourdine Imavov in the headlining bout...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0