Mount Airy News
College degree improves quality of life for alumni
A career disruption prompted Lisa Wagoner of Boonville to return to Surry Community College and pursue a degree in the Medical Office Administration program. She was 48 years old when she returned to school. “I was intimated. I considered going back to school for a year before I started taking...
Mount Airy News
Local students’ efforts aid veterans
PILOT MOUNTAIN — Their literary efforts on behalf of veterans have led to two local youths being recognized by Pilot Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9436 and the VFW Auxiliary during a business meeting earlier this month. They include Buddy Poppy King Grant Carpenter and Voice of Democracy...
Mount Airy News
Middle school students compete at MathCounts
From left are board of education members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Countdown Round winner Lucas White and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. From left are school board members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Math Counts individual winner Ayden Hicks, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. Submitted photo. Earlier this month, all...
Mount Airy News
Learning the lessons of failing forward
Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Growth mindset includes helping students learn to work hard, keep trying, and learn from their failures. As Dr. Carol Dweck in The New Psychology of Success says, “We often ask ourselves when we face challenges, will we succeed or fail? Will I look smart or dumb? Will I be accepted or rejected? Will I be a winner or a loser?”
thestokesnews.com
School system braces for challenges ahead
Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
Mount Airy News
Dobson Fire maintains safety rating
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that the Dobson Fire Department completed its routine inspection and received a 5 rating as a result. He offered praise to the leadership of the Dobson Fire Department in December for the departments improved fire safety rating. ““I...
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
Legendary 8-time state champion Jimmy Teague retires as Reidsville head football coach
Reidsville, N.C. — Jimmy Teague, one of the winningest football coaches in state history, has retired. While the head coach at Reidsville High School, Teague led the rams to eight state championship victories and 11 overall championship appearances. Over two different stints as Reidsville's head coach, Teague accumulated an overall record of 339-58.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
Boom Supersonic kicks off Overture SuperFactory construction in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Boom Supersonic kicked off construction of its Overture SuperFactory Thursday in Greensboro. The Overture SuperFactory is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be located at the Piedmont Triad International Airport. This site will house the final assembly line, as well as a fast facility, and customer...
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail found after multistate manhunt
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates, who escaped from a Southwest Virginia jail on Thursday and have ties to Ashe County, have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said. Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, both escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m.
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons
(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
Family accused of ‘exorcisms,’ food restriction before 4-year-old died in Surry County, warrants reveal
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — New details are emerging in the death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson. According to warrants, Joseph Wilson, who is charged along with his wife Jodi in the death of their adopted child Skyler Wilson, got a text from his wife that there was a “problem” with “swaddling” Skyler on Jan. 5. […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
