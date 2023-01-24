ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobson, NC

Mount Airy News

College degree improves quality of life for alumni

A career disruption prompted Lisa Wagoner of Boonville to return to Surry Community College and pursue a degree in the Medical Office Administration program. She was 48 years old when she returned to school. “I was intimated. I considered going back to school for a year before I started taking...
BOONVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Local students’ efforts aid veterans

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Their literary efforts on behalf of veterans have led to two local youths being recognized by Pilot Mountain Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9436 and the VFW Auxiliary during a business meeting earlier this month. They include Buddy Poppy King Grant Carpenter and Voice of Democracy...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Middle school students compete at MathCounts

From left are board of education members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Countdown Round winner Lucas White and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. From left are school board members Kent Whitaker, Clark Goings, Math Counts individual winner Ayden Hicks, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. Submitted photo. Earlier this month, all...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Learning the lessons of failing forward

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Growth mindset includes helping students learn to work hard, keep trying, and learn from their failures. As Dr. Carol Dweck in The New Psychology of Success says, “We often ask ourselves when we face challenges, will we succeed or fail? Will I look smart or dumb? Will I be accepted or rejected? Will I be a winner or a loser?”
MOUNT AIRY, NC
thestokesnews.com

School system braces for challenges ahead

Stokes County School Board members came in ready to discuss nearly 400 pages of a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) in preparation for Monday night’s meeting with Peterson / Gordon Architects Consultant Engineering Service. The FCA assessment began in August of last year and concluded in October. Teams from the firm visited every school in Stokes County to collect data and help define the condition of the schools. The lengthy report focused on each of the 19 school’s exteriors, interiors, roof surfaces, plumbing systems, HVAC, and electrical systems.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson Fire maintains safety rating

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recently announced that the Dobson Fire Department completed its routine inspection and received a 5 rating as a result. He offered praise to the leadership of the Dobson Fire Department in December for the departments improved fire safety rating. ““I...
DOBSON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI

RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Piedmont Triad law enforcement respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

(WGHP) — Law enforcement agencies in the Piedmont Triad have released their responses to the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols, 29, of Memphis, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. The Winston-Salem Police Department refrained from commenting on specifics regarding Nichols’ death but emphasized that they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
FOX8 News

Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at North Carolina elementary school, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 inmates who escaped from Virginia jail found after multistate manhunt

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — Two inmates, who escaped from a Southwest Virginia jail on Thursday and have ties to Ashe County, have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said. Johnny Shane Brown, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, of Abingdon, Virginia, both escaped the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, from a recreational yard around 2:45 p.m.
ABINGDON, VA
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad police running out of storage for seized weapons

(WGHP) — There are thousands of guns in the custody of law enforcement agencies across the Triad collecting dust. Around 8,200 guns are in Winston-Salem police custody, 1,637 in High point and around 764 in Randolph County and 460 in Rockingham. A 2013 North Carolina general statute states if an officer can’t find the original […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC

