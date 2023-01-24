Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Star Reacts To Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of Her Song [VIDEO]
When one of the biggest names in the music industry covers your song, then you've pretty much made it. It's been a heck of a year for one Eastern Iowa native, and it's not even February yet. Earlier this week, rising country star Hailey Whitters, a Shueyville native, made her national television debut.
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Iowa
Iowa is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 3 bands you may not have known were from Iowa!
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
Eastern Iowan Who Spent 3+ Years as POW is Subject of New Documentary [WATCH]
This eastern Iowa man's story would've never been known had he not survived years of captivity to tell it. He does just that in a compelling new documentary that will be released soon. Believing he would be drafted anyway, Dan Hefel entered the U.S. Army at the age of 19...
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
Waterloo Native Teams Up With Oprah For New Documentary Series
One Waterloo native is behind a new documentary series that is getting a lot of attention. A new documentary on Hulu is based on a long-form journalistic project at The New York Times Magazine that began in 2019. It marked the 400th anniversary of what most historians consider the beginning of slavery in America.
Winter storm to impact northern Iowa Saturday
A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for northern Iowa on Saturday. The warning and advisory will both begin at midnight and last through 9 PM on Saturday. A band of heavy snow is expected to move across northern Iowa bringing a light, fluffy snow through the day on Saturday. A […]
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
First ever Super Regional sends girls wrestlers to the State tournament
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Alliant Energy Powerhouse hosted eastern Iowa's first ever Super Regional meet on Friday afternoon. It was one of four Super Regionals held across the state. Full results can be found here.
These Are The Most Venomous Animals In Iowa
There are plenty of known dangerous animals in Iowa. In fact, it is so well known that there are already plenty of lists about them. These animals are obviously best to keep your distance from. Some animals however are a bit smaller in Iowa, but still very dangerous, and even venomous.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa
Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s Clark brings increased exposure to women’s basketball
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark is not only bringing attention to the Hawkeye program but to women’s basketball in general. The front runner for National Player of the Year is third in scoring in the country and second in assists. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder says Clark is receiving “rock star” status even for road games.
who13.com
Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting 'Sweat for Pets' event Saturday
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving people a chance to workout for a good cause Saturday. The organization is bringing back its "Sweat for Pets" fundraiser. Animal Rescue League of Iowa hosting ‘Sweat for Pets’ …. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving...
iheart.com
Iowa Lawmakers Consider Allowing 16-Year-Olds To Sell, Serve Alcohol
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa lawmakers are considering lowering the age to sell and serve alcohol from 18 to 16. The new proposal would allow 16-year-old employees at bars and restaurants to sell and serve alcohol as long as their employer has parental consent. It would also allow teens to sell alcohol in stores.
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
Iowa City Restaurant Expanding To Closed Pita Pit in Coralville
A restaurant located on the Coralville strip would seem like a home run. But restaurants are facing all kinds of challenges from inflation pricing to an ongoing worker shortage. The Pita Pit shut down its only Corridor location in August of last year. But the building will no longer sit vacant as a popular Iowa City food truck and restaurant will soon take its place.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0