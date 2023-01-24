Read full article on original website
Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album
Anvil have announced an extensive Spring 2023 US tour with support from Midnite Hellion. The outing kicks off March 31st in Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through May 13th in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets to select dates can currently be purchased via Ticketmaster or StubHub. The Canadian metal vets also...
Behind the Boards with SG Lewis: Producer and Songwriter Talks Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, and Jessie Ware
Behind the Boards is a series where we spotlight some of the biggest producers in the industry and dig into some of their favorite projects. Here, we sit down with SG Lewis to discuss his rich pop repertoire. SG Lewis knows the secret to crafting a great pop song —...
Zach Bryan Taps Maggie Rogers for New Song “Dawns”: Stream
Zach Bryan has teamed up with Maggie Rogers for his new single, “Dawns,” a rare collaboration from the rising country star. Both powerhouse singers in their own right, Bryan and Rogers’ vocals seem made for each other as they step into the role of ex-lovers. “All is fair in love and war/ So what the hell are we even fightin’ for?” Bryan asks. Rogers fires back by singing, “I’m on your front porch beggin’ for my dawns back/ Give my goddamn records and my clothes back.”
Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture
Swedish metallers Avatar have mapped out a Spring 2023 US tour, featuring support from Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture. The tour will follow the release of Avatar’s upcoming ninth album, Dance Devil Dance, which arrives on February 17th. The outing begins April 28th in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through a May 28th show in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
Devon Gilfillian’s First Time Playing Bonnaroo: The What High Five Clip
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. In this High Five Clip, Devon Gilfillian tells The What Podcast about his journey to playing Bonnaroo for the first time. Gilfillian was originally booked to play the fest in 2021,...
Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven
Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive two-leg 2023 North American tour with special guests Deafheaven. The outing, dubbed the “Neverender: No World for a Waking Mind” tour, will find Coheed performing their 2007 album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow in its entirety.
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream
Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics. Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”
Zara Larsson Takes on Her Clone in Cinematic Video for New Song “Can’t Tame Her”: Watch
Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson is back with upbeat, anthemic new single “Can’t Tame Her,” available today, January 26th via Sommer House/Black Butter Records. The new track has arrived with a cinematic, sci-fi inspired video in which the singer encounters an alternate version of herself and enters a trippy digital world.
Introducing the Heavy Consequence Weekly Newsletter
Heavy Consequence has been covering all things metal and hard rock since launching within the Consequence website nearly five years ago. Now, we’re introducing a newsletter that will bring the week’s biggest heavy music stories and features directly to your inbox. It’s been a helluva ride so far,...
Heavy Song of the Week: Tribulation Dance Between Death, Prog, and Power Metal on “Axis Mundi”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Tribulation’s “Axis Mundi.”. New Tribulation is always a cause for celebration. The Swedish metallers tend...
Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: “I Always Think of It Cinematically”
Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has spent his career trying to make a name for himself as both an actor and a musical artist, but these days, he doesn’t try to do both at once. “I tend to find that if I have my attention on both at one time, I lose momentum on either one,” he tells Consequence. “So I tend to switch off.”
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream
The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Island, and they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo. In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant...
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream
Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott. An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.
Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single “Almost Everything”: Stream
Mudhoney have unveiled their eleventh studio album, Plastic Eternity, for release on April 7th via Sub Pop. The announcement arrives with lead single “Almost Everything” and the band’s first stretch of 2023 tour dates. Plastic Eternity was produced by the grunge group’s go-to collaborator Johnny Sangster and...
Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash “The Surgeon”: Stream
Legendary New Jersey thrash band Overkill have announced their 20th studio album, Scorched, set to arrive April 14th via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of the LP, Overkill have released the first single, the pummeling track “The Surgeon.” The song is classic Overkill, with sharp shredding, pounding rhythms and dark, murky bass tones.
Alvvays’ Molly Rankin on Blue Rev, Feeling Older Than Her Years, and R.E.M.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Alvvays’ Molly Rankin catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk Blue Rev, the Canadian indie rock band’s third LP. The vocalist/guitarist talks about her sense of...
Madonna Biopic No Longer In Development
Looks like that movie about the Material Girl won’t materialize after all. The planned Madonna biopic from Universal Pictures has been scrapped and is no longer in development, Variety reported today. The news arrives ahead of the singer’s recently-announced “Celebration Tour.”. In September 2020, Madonna first revealed...
Metallica Announce Worldwide Theatrical Listening Parties for New Album 72 Seasons
Metallica will host listening parties for their upcoming album 72 Seasons in select movie theaters worldwide for one night only on April 13th, the eve of the album’s release. Each of the LP’s 12 tracks will be presented in exclusive theater-ready surround sound and feature a corresponding music video...
Rosalía Shares New Single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me)”: Stream
Rosalía is back with her first music of 2023. After teasing the track on social media, the singer has today shared the new single “LLYLM (Lie Like You Love Me).”. “LLYLM” is a subtle, but quick-footed dance-pop track that’s embellished with flourishes of flamenco influence in classic Rosalía fashion. Notably, it features the Spanish musician singing lines entirely in English: “I don’t need honesty/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Cover me in a dream, I’ll be yours, our fantasy,” goes the chorus. “Who needs the honesty?/ Baby, lie like you love me, lie like you love me/ Maybe in the end, it becomes real, enough for me.”
Avatar Team Up with Lzzy Hale for New Single “Violence No Matter What”: Stream
Avatar have released a new single called “Violence No Matter What,” featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. The track appears on the Swedish metal band’s upcoming ninth studio album, Dance Devil Dance, out February 17th. “‘Violence No Matter What’ is about one thing and one thing only,” vocalist...
