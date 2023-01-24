Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
cleveland19.com
Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police. Police said the young...
Man threatens woman with gun in restaurant: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
Using a weapon while intoxicated: Chagrin Boulevard. At 3 a.m. Jan. 22, a security officer working at Touch of Italy restaurant, 16822 Chagrin Blvd., flagged down police officers. Police learned that a 21-year-old Solon man had been in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant and displayed a firearm while threatening...
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland extends e-scooter curfew
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced Friday that e-scooter users will be able to ride from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. starting Friday, January 27th. The previous curfew ended at 9 p.m.. This update is part of the city’s efforts to encourage walking, biking and use of...
cleveland19.com
Several Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies working together to catch dealership theft suspects
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least four luxury car dealerships in Northeast Ohio have been targeted by thieves in the last two months. 19 News has learned law enforcement agencies across our area are working together to try to track down the ring of thieves. On Thursday 19 News obtained...
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
$127,000 in jewelry stolen from Piercing Pagoda in North Olmsted, police say
On Jan. 14 just after 9 a.m., a man broke into the cabinets of the Piercing Pagoda located inside of Great Northern Mall stealing just over $127,000 in jewelry, according to North Olmsted Police.
cleveland19.com
34-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Cleveland EMS. The man was later identified at Hersie L. Wesson of Euclid, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. 19 News was on scene as police arrived.
cleveland19.com
Car crashes into bus carrying Baldwin Wallace swim team
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baldwin Wallace University’s swim teams underwent a pre-meet scare after a car crashed into their coach bus during a high-speed chase with Fairview Park police on Saturday. The crash occurred on I-480 East at around 11 a.m. while heading to a swim meet at Notre...
Suspects stole $127K in jewelry from mall kiosk: North Olmsted police
Police are looking for three suspects after thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from the Great Northern Mall Friday morning.
Euclid police say missing child is endangered
The Euclid Police Department issued a missing and endangered alert for a 12-year-old Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
Employee accused of setting fires at Westlake McDonald’s: Police
A McDonald's employee faces charges after investigators say he intentionally set two fires at the restaurant in Westlake.
Man visiting from out of country goes missing in Cleveland: Police
Cleveland police are investigating after a man visiting from Saudi Arabia, 30-year-old Abdul Alanazi, was reported missing on Friday.
cleveland19.com
Uber driver carjacked in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint around 9:30 Wednesday morning in the area of Shaker Blvd. and Lee Road by a passenger inside her car. According to Shaker Heights police, the 38-year-old female Uber driver had picked up the male passenger in the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland.
Body camera footage shows Cleveland officer shoot man after hearing gunshots
The Cleveland Division of Police released body camera footage of a police sergeant shooting a man after witnessing gunfire while on duty sitting in his cruiser.
ideastream.org
All the vacant lots in Cleveland could cover 3 airports
When Alyssa Hernandez moved from Florida to Cleveland to become the city’s director of community development, she was told the city managed more than 18,000 vacant lots — places where houses and businesses stood when Cleveland had more people. Where she came from in Florida, vacant lots are...
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Cleveland woman last seen Dec. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Cheryl Ivory, who was last seen on Dec. 1. She was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in the 12900...
