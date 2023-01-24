Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO