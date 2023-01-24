Read full article on original website
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
Concerns Raised After Rangers Did Not Wear Pride Night Jerseys
The Rangers did celebrate Pride Night by wearing their custom jerseys, and they did use rainbow stick tape during warmups Friday night. New York promoted them in ticket sales materials leading up to the matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. “The Rangers promoted Pride Night to fans by saying players...
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Picks
Two teams trying to find more consistency to end January will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the New York Islanders. Vegas Golden Knights (-122) vs. New York Islanders (+102) Total: 6 (O-105, U-115) The Golden Knights and Islanders have very similar strengths in that they play a...
Evander Kane Returned to Practice Friday for the Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane returned to practice Friday for the Edmonton Oilers, Tom Gazzola of TSN.ca reports. Kane had missed the Oilers’ loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday as he had to be in San Jose for a court hearing on his bankruptcy case. Kane is expected to play Saturday versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Lakers-Celtics Ref Addresses Patrick Beverley’s Camera Incident
The referees officiating Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game missed a critically important call, and Patrick Beverley went the extra mile to let them know about it. Jayson Tatum made contact with LeBron James in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter with the game tied at TD Garden, but the refs didn’t blow the whistle. The no-call signaled overtime between the longtime rivals, and before the extra frame started, Beverley borrowed a camera from a courtside photographer to show crew chief Eric Lewis that James was hacked as he drove to the basket.
NBA Crew Chief Explains Blown Call In Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — It didn’t take long for the NBA to admit what many already knew in the moment in Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In a postgame pool report, crew chief Eric Lewis said the referees “missed” a foul call on Jayson Tatum when it seemed evident to the naked eye that he whacked LeBron James on the arm during a potential game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation.
Leafs' Matt Murray Missed Friday's Game Due to Injury
Matt Murray missed the game Friday for the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an injury, Mike Stephens of SINow.com reports. Murray took a shot up high during pregame warmups and was forced to miss the game. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Murray will be available Sunday versus the Washington Capitals.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Sly Remark On LeBron James No-Call
BOSTON — The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on LeBron James in the final seconds of Saturday’s game, but Celtics fans are glad for the miscue. Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in overtime to snap a three-game losing skid. But if the officials blew their whistle, the C’s would not have been that fortunate. The refs admitted after the game in the pool report they missed the foul call that would have sent James to the free-throw line.
It Had Been Quite Some Time Since Bruins, Celtics Lost On Same Day
The Bruins and the Celtics have been bringing the city of Boston a lot of success this season, but Thursday night they both lost for the first time in a long time. Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks that would have put them ahead had Brown drained both of them. Instead, the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win at TD Garden.
Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break
Noah Dobson won’t play until after the All-Star break for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks
Two teams looking to finish the month strong will face off tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken. Calgary Flames (-102) vs. Seattle Kraken (-118) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105) The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season....
Shea Theodore could Return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday
Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Shea Theodore could return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Theodore has missed the last 20 games due to a leg injury but is expected to return against the New York Rangers. There is always a chance that, with the Golden Knights playing back-to-back games, the team decides to play it safe and hold him out until they play the New York Islanders. Still, if he makes it through the morning and pre-game skate, Theodore is expected to play versus the Rangers.
Lakers Star LeBron James Irritated After Missed Call Vs. Celtics
BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was apoplectic at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. James clearly was fouled on a game-winning layup attempt by Jayson Tatum with the game tied, but no whistle ever came for the four-time NBA champion. All of James’ emotions were mixed into one, running around the court pleading for a call before dropping to his knees in the painted area on the floor and letting his head hang.
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Another chapter in the Battle of Ontario goes down tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (+168) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-205) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128) This rivalry was expected to reignite this season, considering the Senators’ offseason additions, but they...
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Paul Pierce Wears Unique Outfit To Celtics-Lakers Game
BOSTON — Paul Pierce typically arrives to marquee Celtics games to show his support for the team, and “The Truth” certainly made a fashion statement Saturday. Boston took on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup, and there isn’t much else better in the NBA than the rivalry between two historic franchises.
Charlie McAvoy Ready To Play Following Nasty Hit Vs. Lightning
Charlie McAvoy is one lucky guy. To everyone’s surprise, the Bruins defenseman returned to the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday shortly after slamming his shoulder into the boards on a big hit. Following their loss in Tampa, the Boston Bruins stay in Florida to face the...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to make it seven straight wins when they play the Lightning on Thursday night. Boston is coming off a hard-fought win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games. The Bruins are 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay this season...
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Lightning In Game With Playoff Feel
The Boston Bruins saw their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, at Amalie Arena. The B’s fell to 38-6-4 on the season with the loss, while the Bolts improved to 31-15-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had the...
