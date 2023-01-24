ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue into another chilly January morning, we will see an increase in cloud cover across the area. However, this will not stop temperatures from dropping into the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday morning. The growing cloud cover will be associated with showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon and evening. This rainfall will reach as high as 2+ inches of accumulation in a few spots. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has a Slight to Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall here in the SWGA. River levels are already on the rise in a few spots, so stay very cautious near any bodies of water, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Heavy rain for Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the 60s. Warm weather lovers will rejoice as temperatures for Monday through next Thursday will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s, but due to elevated dew points areas of fog overnight may be possible during most of the week. Monday will hold on to more rain chances for a while before things start to dry out on Monday evening. Tuesday looks to be one of the driest days this week, but rain chances will start again on Wednesday night and push forward into a growing trend each day through Friday. The current biggest concerns continue to be rainfall totals and severe weather chances later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.

ALBANY, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO