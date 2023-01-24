Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue into another chilly January morning, we will see an increase in cloud cover across the area. However, this will not stop temperatures from dropping into the cold 30s and 40s on Sunday morning. The growing cloud cover will be associated with showers and thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon and evening. This rainfall will reach as high as 2+ inches of accumulation in a few spots. This is why the Weather Prediction Center has a Slight to Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall here in the SWGA. River levels are already on the rise in a few spots, so stay very cautious near any bodies of water, and avoid driving through flooded roadways. Heavy rain for Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the 60s. Warm weather lovers will rejoice as temperatures for Monday through next Thursday will be in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s, but due to elevated dew points areas of fog overnight may be possible during most of the week. Monday will hold on to more rain chances for a while before things start to dry out on Monday evening. Tuesday looks to be one of the driest days this week, but rain chances will start again on Wednesday night and push forward into a growing trend each day through Friday. The current biggest concerns continue to be rainfall totals and severe weather chances later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.
WALB 10
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday. All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a...
WALB 10
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
wfxl.com
Damage in southeastern Coffee County caused by EF-1 tornado
Damage was reported in multiple counties across Southwest Georgia as storms moved through the area Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologists have confirmed that damage seen in southeastern Coffee County was a result of an EF-1 tornado. The survey crew found damage along the path to include a portion of a...
WALB 10
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
WALB 10
Cool and dry until the weekend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST Alert Weather Day ended as the severe storm threat moved out of SGA. Light to moderate has continued but soon ends as a cold front slide through this evening. However, clouds linger as winds subside and temperatures drop into the 30s. Tomorrow brings sunshine and cooler 50s through the afternoon.
douglasnow.com
Shoplifting incident leads to multi-county chase, crash
A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.
southgatv.com
Shooting Incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St
The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the 1000 block of S Harding St. It is confirmed that a 38-year-old male was shot in the head and currently is in critical condition. The incident happened before 2:00 P.M. Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available...
WALB 10
Adel community comes together to help victims of an EF-2 tornado
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather, some are still reeling from Sunday’s EF-2 tornado that touched down in Cook County. Monday morning, residents who live on Kent Drive were devastated by property damage and no power. But now, the power is restored, and the area is a lot cleaner and safer, due to a lot of community effort and response.
WALB 10
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested after killing a person as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post. Colin Anthony Terrell, 31, of Moultrie, has been charged with vehicular homicide as well as other traffic violations. Georgia State Patrol...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
WALB 10
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Here is who was arrested:. Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Angela...
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
WALB 10
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
WALB 10
Economist: Albany to outperform nation in mild recession
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Memphis police to release video of traffic stop leading to man's death. Updated: 4 hours ago. Memphis Police are expected to release video of a traffic stop...
WALB 10
Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students. According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m. The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.
WALB 10
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer came in to assist. The...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county. Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life. “So, Colquitt Regional joined...
Wilcox County woman dies in attack by dog on her property
PITTS, Ga. — A Central Georgia woman is dead after getting attacked by a dog. Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown says 66-year-old Doris McBures of Pitts died Monday night after a blue pit bull owned by her husband attacked her. She says McBures apparently escaped to her car for...
41nbc.com
2 separate dog attacks in Wilcox County leave 1 dead
WILCOX COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One woman is dead and another person was injured following two separate pitbull attacks this month. That’s according to a Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post Friday, which said the first attack happened on January 17 in Pineview. A female was injured after being attacked by two dogs. Both dogs were quarantined for 10 days, per state law, to ensure rabies was not a factor in the attack, and both dogs were humanely euthanized after that period following the owner’s signing over of custody.
Comments / 0