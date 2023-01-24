ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

NBC Washington

4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police

A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
NBC Washington

Uptick in DC Carjackings Likely Linked to Pandemic, Police Say

Children as young as 13 years old are among the suspects involved in a growing number of carjackings in D.C., and police believe the crimes involving teens spiked during the pandemic. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 41 carjackings so far this year. In 66 of those...
MARYLAND STATE
Kristen Walters

Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland

A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
MARYLAND STATE
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
ASHEVILLE, NC

