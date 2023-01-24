Read full article on original website
Related
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Shot in DC: Police
A 4-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the little girl was admitted conscious and breathing to Children’s National Hospital at 9:27 a.m. Her injuries appear to be not life-threatening. D.C. police believe...
NBC Washington
Uptick in DC Carjackings Likely Linked to Pandemic, Police Say
Children as young as 13 years old are among the suspects involved in a growing number of carjackings in D.C., and police believe the crimes involving teens spiked during the pandemic. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, there have been 41 carjackings so far this year. In 66 of those...
Route 20 westbound to New York State border temporarily closed
Route 20 approaching the New York State border will be temporarily closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the State of New York. The closure comes as a result of several fallen trees in the westbound lane of Route 20.
‘Stressful’: Customers who went solar encounter problems after companies went under
CHARLOTTE — Multiple people who started using solar energy for power have been reaching out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently. They say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on systems for their homes and panels don’t work like they’re supposed to. Even worse,...
WSLS
Extra SNAP benefits set to expire, Feeding Southwest Virginia receives major donation
SALEM, Va. – On Friday, Feeding Southwest Virginia received a massive donation of 30,000 pounds of protein from Smithfield Foods. As part of the Commonwealth Clash rivalry games between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech, the two schools put aside their differences to work with Smithfield to help their hometowns.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’
Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens
A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Comments / 2