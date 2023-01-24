Effective: 2023-01-29 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Anticipate travel delays. Allow extra time for you to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grapevine; Tehachapi A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 12 PM PST MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected above 2,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less from 2,500 feet to 3,500 feet. Snow amounts of one to two inches from 3,500 to 4,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches above 4,500 feet. * WHERE...Tehachapi and Grapevine. * WHEN...Valid from 3 PM PST this afternoon until 12 PM PST Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for slick road conditions and potential travel delays/and or road closures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of this snowfall is expected from 10 PM PST tonight until 10 AM PST Monday morning.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO