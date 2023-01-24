Read full article on original website
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
[VIDEO] The Best Cannoli in New York City With Action Bronson
Action Bronson continues his never ending quest to learn how to cook and bake and everything. This time we are in Brooklyn at Fortunato Brothers Bakery to learn how the best cannoli in New York City are made. Action's guide is Biagio Fortunato, a second generation pasticere and co-owner of the bakery. Bronson starts off with an espresso and a deliziosa, before trying his hand at rolling out the dough for the shells. After Action, Biagio, and the crew finish frying the cannoli shells, Bronson unveils his special flavor cannoli cream. Enjoy.
Kalye NYC Announces Official Opening and Welcome Event
Kalye NYC, the Filipino street fare-inspired restaurant located at 251 Broome Street in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, today announced that it would hold its official opening and welcome event on January 26. As part of the event, Kayle will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4pm and give away gift cards, apparel, and a free dessert to anyone who buys an entrée throughout the day.
‘Succession’ star buys $1.83M Brooklyn home
The real-life Shiv Roy has bought herself some new digs. Aussie actress Sarah Snook is starting the year off in one of New York’s most hip neighborhoods. The 35-year-old, who plays the Roy family’s only daughter on the hit HBO series, recently dropped $1.83 million on a Williamsburg two-bedroom pad. According to city records, the Emmy-nominated celeb closed on the unit in a four-story, recently constructed building on Jan. 5, Crain’s first reported. Located just off the Metropolitan Avenue L subway stop, the eight-unit residence was completed in 2022 and describes itself as a “new luxury boutique condominium located in trendy Williamsburg,”...
Bobby Flay Is Willing To Break The Bank At This NYC Seafood Restaurant
In the culinary world, few are as highly esteemed as Chef Bobby Flay. The Food Network star was not only one of the original competitors on the hit TV series "Iron Chef," but he is also the author of 14 different cookbooks and the winner of several awards. He even owns six restaurants around the country, proving his expertise in the industry.
Juelz Santana Hypes Jadakiss Collab: 'Flex, This Is What New York Sounds Like'
Juelz Santana has revealed that he has a new track on the way with Jadakiss and declared New York City rap is back because of it. On Tuesday (January 24), Juelz took to Instagram with a post announcing he worked on a track with the Yonkers native that is set to land on his upcoming DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion.
cruise ships from new York to Bahamas
Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
Check Out This Vintage Photograph of New York City Subway Tunnel Construction in Harlem Circa 1901
This great vintage photograph shows the construction of subway tunnels in Harlem around 1901. A wonderful photograph on August 10th, 1901, the photographer is looking on the downtown side of the northwest corner in front of subway construction at West 110th Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem, New York. These...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NYPD to redesign ‘iconic’ police patrol cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD is driving into the future with new patrol cars. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the change to the “iconic” vehicles Wednesday during an annual New York City Police Foundation breakfast. She said even icons need occasional updates. “With a new look outside and a more comfortable feel inside — […]
Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.
Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
Red Alert: NYC's first chance for measurable snow Wednesday
Alert: We have a Red Alert for rain, snow, wind and coastal flooding Wednesday.Snow: Winter weather advisories are in effect as far south as Fairfield, Connecticut, and western Passaic in New Jersey. There is nothing in Bergen, Hudson, Essex or the five boroughs as of Tuesday evening. The snow will have a heavy and wet quality to it, not easy to shovel. Just wait and let the rain do its thing. Much of the snowfall is expected to be washed away or greatly reduced, except in places well north and west.Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for a sliver of...
Fed up NYC merchants set up private patrols to combat crime
A group of Bronx merchants got so fed up with rampant crime in New York City that they took matters into their own hands — hiring private security guards to keep order on a bustling commercial strip. The five-person “Ambassadors Program” is being run by the Fordham Road Business Improvement District Wednesdays through Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The unarmed ambassadors’ mandate is to patrol the borough’s busiest shopping district, along Fordham Road from Jerome Avenue to Washington Avenue. They will meet and greet merchants and customers to act as a deterrent to thieves but also serve as additional eyes throughout the Fordham...
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
New York City snow: National Weather Service details how much is expected to fall in mid-week storm
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mid-week winter weather system is expected to deliver New York City its first measurable snowfall of the season. After dodging multiple storms that pounded other parts of the state with consistent snow coverage, conditions now appear likely for at least some snow to fall on the five boroughs and break the ongoing second-longest drought in the city’s history.
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NYPD responds to body found on grass next to Staten Island strip mall parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a man was found in the parking lot of a Dongan Hills strip mall on Thursday morning, sparking an NYPD response. The discovery was reported at about 7:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of Hylan Boulevard, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
