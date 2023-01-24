Read full article on original website
Related
kpq.com
Rollover Crash In Busy Central Wenatchee Intersection
Everyone is okay following a nasty rollover crash in a busy Central Wenatchee intersection today. It happened at the intersection of Orondo Avenue and Chelan Avenue where the rolled vehicle nearly smashed into another vehicle before coming to rest on the sidewalk in front of the YMCA. "Sounds like both...
kpq.com
Man Who Set Fire In Wenatchee Target To Pay $115 In Restitution
The man who started a fire in the Wenatchee Target will only have to pay about $115 in restitution to the store. Twenty-two-year-old Anthony Torres was sentenced to nine months in jail after admitting he started the fire in May that closed down the store for about three weeks. Court...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Floats Parking Garage Idea
Wenatchee City Council members want to address the parking situation in downtown before renovation of the convention center begins. At Thursday night's council meeting. ALSC Architects delivered a presentation on the design for the renovation project along Wenatchee Avenue. Council members voiced their approval but want to see more done...
kpq.com
Attorney General Bob Ferguson Visits Wenatchee to Discuss Organized Retail Crime
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson paid a visit to the City of Wenatchee to discuss public safety and retail crime on Jan. 27. Ferguson was one of the key speakers for a catered luncheon at the Wenatchee Convention Center, where business owners, law enforcement, and other community stakeholders came to discuss the rise in retail crime.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Labor Report for December Released
The Wenatchee Valley regional labor report for December was released, detailing a continued drop in the labor pool and an increase in the unemployment rate. This report compares labor trends from December of 2021 and 2022, and estimates that the majority of jobs lost during the pandemic were recovered. Wenatchee’s...
kpq.com
First Time Landing In The Wenatchee Valley For Passenger Jet
The next time you book a flight out of the Wenatchee Valley, you'll no longer have to board a turbo-prop plane. Horizon Air's Embraer 175 jet made its first landing on the runway of East Wenatchee's Pangborn Airport Friday. Camille Koenig is Pangborn's Customer Service Operations Manager for Horizon Air....
kpq.com
Survival Study for Chinook Salmon Yearlings Begins at Rocky Reach Dam
Chelan PUD is beginning work on their Rock Island Confirmation Survival Study, a project that would track the survival rates of Chinook Salmon yearlings as they traverse the Rocky Reach Dam. Senior Fisheries Biologist Lance Keller provided a brief project overview to the Chelan PUD board of commissioners on Jan....
kpq.com
Wenatchee Follies Event Is The Toast Of The Town
A Wenatchee tradition since 1948 will be renewed on three nights in February when nearly 150 volunteer cast members sing and dance their hearts out for a good cause--children and families in Chelan and Douglas County. The Wenatchee Follies, a broadway style variety show is back for a four performance...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Mayor To Step Down After 12 Years
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is stepping down at the end of the year. He announced he won’t seek re-election at Thursday night’s city council meeting. Kuntz works as an accountant, and says it’s getting harder to hold two jobs. "It's just harder when You're 60," said Kuntz. "I'll turn 60 in April, and it's just more difficult at that age than it was when I was 48. I didn't have to sleep."
Comments / 0