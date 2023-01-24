ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock

While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games

The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Falcons Hire Saints Coach, Ending Defensive Coordinator Search

The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era. According to NFL Network, Atlanta has hired New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to replace Dean Pees as the team's defensive coordinator. Nielsen, 43, worked alongside Kris Richard to call plays for New Orleans' defense, with the...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Recruiting Rundown: SEC Class of 2024

Most college football programs have closed the book on the 2023 recruiting cycle, with the only thing being left is to have the remaining signees enroll. If there are some players and programs with room left, it won't be anything to garner headlines. The attention is now on the 2024...
COLORADO STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections

The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
EAST LANSING, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight

Michigan fans will get one more shot to see punter Brad Robbins wearing the winged helmet tonight, as he'll compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. For Robbins, the game takes place as a special venue if you're a Michigan fan - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
ANN ARBOR, MI

