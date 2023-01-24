Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
5 Free Agents Lions Must Watch during Conference Championship Games
The Detroit Lions, like the rest of the football world, will have their eyes set intently on Sunday’s conference championship games. Each game will produce an intriguing result, as the winners will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl. However, there are also players on all four teams who are entering free agency at the end of the season.
AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs - How to Watch and More
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship game for the second straight year. Last year, the Bengals walked into Arrowhead Stadium and mounted a comeback down 11 points to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI. This time, the Bengals took care of the...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Falcons Hire Saints Coach, Ending Defensive Coordinator Search
The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era. According to NFL Network, Atlanta has hired New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to replace Dean Pees as the team's defensive coordinator. Nielsen, 43, worked alongside Kris Richard to call plays for New Orleans' defense, with the...
Recruiting Rundown: SEC Class of 2024
Most college football programs have closed the book on the 2023 recruiting cycle, with the only thing being left is to have the remaining signees enroll. If there are some players and programs with room left, it won't be anything to garner headlines. The attention is now on the 2024...
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections
The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Ashton Sanders Expects to Make More Strides This Spring
Editor’s Note: This is Part 11 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Former Wolverine Gets A Shot At Playing In The Rose Bowl Tonight
Michigan fans will get one more shot to see punter Brad Robbins wearing the winged helmet tonight, as he'll compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at 6 p.m. ET on the NFL Network. For Robbins, the game takes place as a special venue if you're a Michigan fan - the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
