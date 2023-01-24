ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

Keys deputies say hired driver set up customer with disability for $2,000 robbery

A Florida Keys woman hired to drive a man is accused of delivering him to two men last Saturday who police say beat him with the butt of a pistol and stole from him $2,000. Police say the man paid the woman, 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Taylor, $300 to take him from the Lower Keys to Miami International Airport. Instead, she drove him to Rockland Drive on East Rockland Key in the Lower Keys, where detectives say Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, and 41-year-old Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, both from Homestead, were lying in wait.
Florida COVID weekly update: Miami-Dade drops to medium risk of transmission

The average number of cases and decreased in the latest seven-day period in the state. As of Thursday, Jan. 26, the state has added an average of 3,138 cases and 46 deaths per day in the past seven days, according to Miami Herald calculations of data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from an average of 4,039 cases and 62 deaths per day in the previous seven-day period.
