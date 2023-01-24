A Florida Keys woman hired to drive a man is accused of delivering him to two men last Saturday who police say beat him with the butt of a pistol and stole from him $2,000. Police say the man paid the woman, 44-year-old Jennifer Marie Taylor, $300 to take him from the Lower Keys to Miami International Airport. Instead, she drove him to Rockland Drive on East Rockland Key in the Lower Keys, where detectives say Thomas Edward Dixon, 49, and 41-year-old Keyonbie Nashamba Humphrey, both from Homestead, were lying in wait.

1 DAY AGO