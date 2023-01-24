A Youngstown man accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at knifepoint has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-nine-year-old Tim Miller was indicted on several charges including one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO