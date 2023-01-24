ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn

Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Liberty Township shootout deemed competent for trial

The suspect in a shootout in Liberty Township from June of 2022 has been deemed competent to handle trial. This decision came after several status conferences between October of 2022 and January of 2023 in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. Fifty-six-year-old Kevin Mallard is facing several charges including...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man accused of kidnapping man, robbing him at knifepoint indicted

A Youngstown man accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at knifepoint has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-nine-year-old Tim Miller was indicted on several charges including one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Second Warren man arrested for overdose death of Canfield mom

An arrest has been made of the second Warren man secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of a Canfield mother or two. Alan Hunt III was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. Hunt and 39-year-old Anthony Harris were secretly indicted by the...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School

Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Third suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder appears in court

The third and final suspect in the robbery that claimed the life of a four-year old boy in Struthers---appeared in court for the first time to answer to his charges. Andre McCoy was arrested at a Youngstown home after two years on the run - and learned the charges he's facing.
STRUTHERS, OH

