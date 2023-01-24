Read full article on original website
Salem funeral director sentenced to 90 days in jail for trying to bribe judge in OVI case
A Salem funeral director has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for bribery. Fifty-seven-year-old Robert Greenisen had pled guilty to charges of bribery. He was sentenced in the Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas to 90 days in jail plus three years of community control. The bribery charges stem...
Lisbon woman faces sentencing for death of newborn
Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a Lisbon woman who authorities say caused the death of her newborn baby, then tried to hide it from investigators. Rebecca Young, 24, of Lusk Lock Road pleaded guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
Suspect in Liberty Township shootout deemed competent for trial
The suspect in a shootout in Liberty Township from June of 2022 has been deemed competent to handle trial. This decision came after several status conferences between October of 2022 and January of 2023 in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. Fifty-six-year-old Kevin Mallard is facing several charges including...
Youngstown man accused of kidnapping man, robbing him at knifepoint indicted
A Youngstown man accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him at knifepoint has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday. Forty-nine-year-old Tim Miller was indicted on several charges including one count of kidnapping, one count of robbery, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of aggravated possession of drugs.
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 26, 2023
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
Second Warren man arrested for overdose death of Canfield mom
An arrest has been made of the second Warren man secretly indicted for allegedly supplying the drugs that caused the fatal overdose of a Canfield mother or two. Alan Hunt III was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. Hunt and 39-year-old Anthony Harris were secretly indicted by the...
Ex-Greensburg police chief resigned upon arrest on federal drug charges
Shawn Denning is out of the Greensburg police station and off the city payroll. Mayor Robb Bell confirmed Thursday that Denning “resigned immediately” as Greensburg’s police chief when he was arrested Tuesday at City Hall on federal drug charges. Denning, 41, of Delmont is accused of acting...
Police file charges against man accused of making bomb threat against a local school
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man accused of making a bomb threat against a local school. A man called Lawrence County 911 at around 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday and said he placed a bomb in Neshannock High School. Neshannock Police Department cleared the school...
Charges filed for suspect in bomb threat at Neshannock High School
Neshannock Police are have filed charges for the suspect in a bomb threat made to Neshannock High School on Wednesday. According to a news release from Neshannock Police, the Lawrence County 911 center received a phone call shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night from a male claiming to have placed a bomb in the school.
Trumbull Co. Prosecutor opposes parole of convicted Newton Falls murderer
The Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office is arguing against the parole of a convicted killer from Newton Falls. Prosecutor Dennis Watkins sent a letter to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority in hopes of keeping John Frederick Johnson behind bars. Johnson was convicted of the 1980 murder of Wyoma Teutsch and the...
Second defendant sentenced for Walmart bomb threat
The second of two local Subway employees accused of making a bomb threat in order to get off work received his sentence this week.
Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown
Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days.
15-year-old suspect arrested for threatening local school
Cortland police have made an arrest stemming from the investigation into a threat Lakeview Local Schools received.
Youngstown police uncover illegal gambling operation
Three individuals were issued criminal summonses for gambling-related charges.
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
City paying $39K to fired Youngstown officer facing criminal charges
He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of wanted fugitive
Ace Bail Bonding is looking for Trevaughn Walker.
Third suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder appears in court
The third and final suspect in the robbery that claimed the life of a four-year old boy in Struthers---appeared in court for the first time to answer to his charges. Andre McCoy was arrested at a Youngstown home after two years on the run - and learned the charges he's facing.
Beaver Co. woman charged with over 100 cases of animal abuse
Humane officials in Beaver County say Barbara Beatty has been keeping dozens of animals in filthy and unhealthy conditions, both inside her Taylor Drive home and in a small barn.
Are police haunted by the murders they investigate? A cop shares his memories of the 1972 Bellino case
In 1972, the sense of safety in the bedroom community of Boardman was shattered - for the community and for law enforcement - when a missing 12-year-old Bradley Bellino was found dead inside of a dumpster behind Boardman Plaza. In today's podcast, 21 News digital manager Robert McFerren speaks with...
