Milwaukee, WI

‘Time to double down’

The old way of doing things – ad hoc prevention programs and increasing police budgets – wasn’t working. So, when Reggie Moore agreed to lead Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention with a focus on lowering gun violence, he said he would only do so with buy-in from people and community organizations that did not operate out of City Hall.
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger

MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
Milwaukee Water Works warns of bursting pipes

MILWAUKEE — With all of Wisconsin forecasted to plunge back into bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days, Milwaukee Water Works on Friday put out a warning about what to watch for when it comes to burst pipes. "What we talk about, first and foremost, is maintaining heat...
2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list

WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
The state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum

The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery

MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
U.S. Marshals director discusses violent crime during Milwaukee visit

MILWAUKEE — The head of the United States Marshals Service joined the mayor, law enforcement leaders and other community partners Wednesday for a roundtable discussion about violent crime in the city. USMS Director Ronald Davis said he was mostly there to listen and explore how the federal agency can...
