Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
nowkalamazoo.com
‘Time to double down’
The old way of doing things – ad hoc prevention programs and increasing police budgets – wasn’t working. So, when Reggie Moore agreed to lead Milwaukee’s Office of Violence Prevention with a focus on lowering gun violence, he said he would only do so with buy-in from people and community organizations that did not operate out of City Hall.
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Milwaukee, Southeast Wisconsin prepare for first 3" snowfall
A rather narrow band (North to South, that is) of snowfall impacts the Great Lakes from late Saturday morning into early Sunday.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
CBS 58
Milwaukee city leaders hear concerns about loss of labor & delivery resources on near south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Coalition to Save St. Francis is asking Milwaukee leaders to help re-open the labor and delivery unit after it closed on short notice in December 2022. Healthcare workers spoke passionately about problems plaguing Ascension's St. Francis Hospital on Milwaukee's south side during the city's Public...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bail reform proposal allows judges to tie cash to danger
MILWAUKEE - Bail reform is coming to the ballot box in April. That means you will decide if judges should change the way they set cash bail in Wisconsin. Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment say it will give judges the ability to take public safety risk into account for the first time in more than 40 years. Critics say it will do little to protect the public from dangerous people.
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Water Works warns of bursting pipes
MILWAUKEE — With all of Wisconsin forecasted to plunge back into bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days, Milwaukee Water Works on Friday put out a warning about what to watch for when it comes to burst pipes. "What we talk about, first and foremost, is maintaining heat...
Milwaukee police respond to potential hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma
Police responded to a possible hostage situation near 74th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Thursday, according to Milwaukee Police Department's calls for service records.
spectrumnews1.com
2 Wisconsin pizza joints make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots list
WISCONSIN — Two Wisconsin pizza places might just be the crustodians of the perfect pizza, according to Yelp’s top pizza spots list. The popular crowd-sourced review website named two Wisconsin spots in their list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Coming in at...
wuwm.com
The state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum
The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.
New youth prison facility in Milwaukee gets final signature from Mayor Johnson
The plan to build a new youth prison facility on Milwaukee's northwest side moves forward after years of working to replace Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooter sentenced to 5 years
MILWAUKEE - Christopher Murry, one of three men charged with shooting and injuring over a dozen people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee in May, was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 26. Additionally, he was sentenced to five years of extended supervision. Murry, 24,...
WISN
Fundraiser planned to help Lopez Bakery
MILWAUKEE — A longtime Milwaukee staple, Lopez Bakery, is temporarily closed. Now, the community is showing support for the business with a fundraiser. From humble beginnings half a century ago, Lopez Bakery has a rich history in Milwaukee. Owner Jorge Lopez's father immigrated to this country with a dream.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Marshals director discusses violent crime during Milwaukee visit
MILWAUKEE — The head of the United States Marshals Service joined the mayor, law enforcement leaders and other community partners Wednesday for a roundtable discussion about violent crime in the city. USMS Director Ronald Davis said he was mostly there to listen and explore how the federal agency can...
CBS 58
Brookfield alderman under fire for comments some find discriminatory and classist
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Brookfield alderman is under fire for comments many perceive as discriminatory and classist. Alderman Kris Seals made the comments Jan. 17 while discussing an affordable housing development. A California company is looking to include a multifamily housing complex in its Brookfield development. Seals opposes...
MPA responds after 4 Milwaukee officers arrested, charged with crimes in a week
In just a week, TMJ4 has learned about four Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) officers charged with or arrested for various crimes.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save, Metro Markets make huge cat food donation to Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) received a big donation Thursday, Jan. 26. Pick 'n Save and Metro Markets donated three pallets of Birdie & Louie cat food. That's almost 13,000 cans, worth about $16,500. It arrived at the WHS Milwaukee campus on 45th and Wisconsin Avenue.
Comments / 0