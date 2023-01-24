Read full article on original website
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS To Change School Bus Stop Strategy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) will have to walk farther to the bus stop starting next school year. The district announced Friday that it will implement a new Express Stops program for 11 magnet schools, drastically cutting the number of bus stops. CMS officials say each bus will only stop once. The idea is to reduce drive time and get students to those schools faster.
wccbcharlotte.com
Seventy-Year-Old Charlotte Man Missing, Family Worried
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m. for an appointment on Hoskins Road, but called during the appointment to say he would not be able to return to his home on Ambleside Drive.
Kannapolis family who experienced homelessness gets new house
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A Kannapolis family has a new place to call home. Yesenia Rios left New York with her two young children five years ago in the hopes of getting a fresh start in the Carolinas. The mother ran into unexpected challenges after arriving in Kannapolis and found...
country1037fm.com
A Parking Scam Is Ripping People Off In Charlotte
A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. WCNC investigated the con job happening in uptown. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it’s a scam.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Meals On Wheels In Need of Volunteers
If you live in Cabarrus County and have some spare time, Meals on Wheels could really use your help. They are dealing with a shortage of volunteers and are looking for folks to help deliver hot meals to homebound seniors. According to WBTV, there is a shortage of volunteers statewide....
WBTV
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
Temporary teacher caught drinking wine at NC elementary school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A temporary teacher at Shepherd Elementary School in Mooresville is facing charges after she was caught with wine in the classroom Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Principal Kim Mitchell told an ICSO school resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Shark Tank Scams
CHARLOTTE- Many of us have watched “Shark Tank” over the years, but one of the founders of that show is now warning about scams. John Matarese shows what to watch out for so you don’t waste your money.
wccbcharlotte.com
The Bright Spot: Science on the Rocks
Science on the Rocks is back this Friday, January 27 for the first time in nearly 3 years. This popular event at Discovery Place lets adults 21+ enjoy the museum after hours in a kid-free environment. In the past this event was marked with a theme like Harry Potter or Survival Skills. But, the event will be more of a create-your-own experience with different stations and live experiments. It gives adults an opportunity to learn about science and get a hands on experience that they can enjoy without the kids running around.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
wccbcharlotte.com
‘Please Do Not Let This Killer Walk Free’; Local Family Pleads For Justice After Killing Of Beloved Daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is sentenced for hitting and killing a local college student back in 2020. CMPD says 27-year-old Breanna McClain was driving recklessly along North Tryon Street when she crashed, head on, into a car driven by 18-year-old Morgan Wetherbee. Wetherbee died 7 months later.
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Found With Gun in Backpack at A.L. Brown High in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun on Wednesday. According to Kannapolis Police, a student at the school told officials another student had a firearm in their backpack. A school resource officer was notified and located the 14-year-old student.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
wccbcharlotte.com
Rising Spotlight: NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show And Sale
The NCRVDA Charlotte RV Show and Sale will be held at the Park Expo and Conference Center January 26th – 29th. Click HERE to purchase tickets. The Park Expo and Conference Center is located at 800 Briar Creek Road. The NCRVDA RV Shows are the biggest and best in...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Elementary Teacher Charged For Reportedly Drinking At School
An Iredell County North Carolina elementary teacher assistant was charged after reportedly drinking at school. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the principal of Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville noticed the teacher assistant smelled of what she thought was alcohol. She notified the resource officer who took it from there and called the authorities.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
North Carolina Man Thought Massive Lottery Win 'Was A Joke'
The lucky player won his prize one day before his wife's birthday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Plaintiff Plans To Drop Lawsuit Against Union County Over Illegal School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The lawsuit against Union County over its illegal school schedule next year will be dropped according to one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Pushback from parents forced the Union County School Board to pass a motion rescinding the previously approved school calendar for next year.
chaindrugreview.com
Food Lion and Novant Health launch food pharmacy pilot program
SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion and Novant Health are collaborating to launch a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. A leading omnichannel retailer serving towns and cities across 10 states, Food Lion is committed to nourishing neighbors and families, setting them up for success in life.
