NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Bolts tie a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday. The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
Final Buzzer: VAN-quished
OK, Kraken fans, go ahead and make an emphatic check mark next to "Vancouver" on the Yet to Beat list for the Seattle franchise. Looking to finally get a win against the nearest Pacific Division rival Canucks in the seventh try, the Kraken outshot Vancouver 18-7 in the first period to stake a two-goal lead. The home squad scored thrice more in the second 20 minutes to ride the offensive wave to a 6-1 win. Martin Jones finished with 20 saves and now has 23 wins for Seattle. He is 15-2-1 in his last 18 games.
NHL
Amerks Update | Hinostroza to make Amerks debut tonight
Vinnie Hinostroza practiced with the Rochester Americans yesterday and will make his Amerks debut tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 28-year-old forward cleared waivers last week and was assigned to Rochester. Coach Seth Appert said Hinostroza will center a line with Jiri Kulich and Lucas Rousek and likes the potential...
NHL
Devils Succumb to Predators, 6-4, in Rare Road Loss | GAME STORY
The Devils and Predators traded goals until the third period when Nashville took their first and only lead. Without the heroics of Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period, the Devils may have been out of the game before the first 20 minutes. His play, making 21 saves on 23 shots, in the first period alone allowed the Devils to enter the second period with a 2-2 tie against the Nashville Predators.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-18-3) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (23-23-3) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to get back in the win column as they take on the St. Louis Blues Saturday afternooon for their final game ahead of the All-Star break. The Colorado Avalanche are set to...
NHL
Comeback Kids | FEATURE
The Devils have scored three late-game tying goals to go 3-0-1 in four consecutive overtime sessions. The Devils have proven throughout the course of the 2022-23 season that they can never be counted out of a game. And that has never been more relevant than in the past week. The...
NHL
DET@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Detroit Red Wings visit the Bell Centre for the first time this season on Thursday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Despite falling 4-2 to the Bruins on Tuesday night, the Canadiens (20-25-3) have nothing to be disappointed about. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad delivered a valiant effort. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was solid from the opening faceoff, stopping 11 shots in the first period. The Habs opened the scoring in the middle stanza when Kirby Dach, who was playing in his 200th career NHL game, scored a power play goal. The Bruins battled back with a pair of markers, but Dach wasn't done yet. He tied the game with his 10th goal of the season with less than nine minutes remaining in regulation. Patrice Bergeron put the visitors back in front late in the period, before David Pastrnak added an empty-netter to seal the victory for Boston. Montembeault finished the contest with 25 saves.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes
The San Jose Sharks are in Raleigh taking on the Carolina Hurricanes for their first game of another back-to-back. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. Steven Lorentz is back in Raleigh for the first time since his trade to the...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG
Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
NHL
Senators captain Tkachuk finds doppelganger in crowd
Young fan looks like youthful version of veteran Ottawa forward. The good news is that if the Ottawa Senators ever have trouble finding captain Brady Tkachuk, now they have a spare. A young fan in the crowd at Canadian Tire Centre held up a sign challenging pretty much everyone in...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Makar to return for Avalanche against Ducks
Bortuzzo could be back for Blues; Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Cale Makar will return for the Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW, SN 360, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: League-leading Bruins in town on Thursday
The Bolts put a 10-game home winning streak on the line Thursday against Boston. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Bruins on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
McCormick Recalled from AHL
Captain and co-leading scorer for Coachella Valley Firebirds adds depth for Kraken weekend home games before break, Justin Schultz moved to injured reserve list. With back-to-back games before the All-Star break begins Sunday, the Kraken recalled forward Max McCormick Friday from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. McCormick, captain of the Firebirds, was named AHL Player of the Week last Monday for his stretch of four goals and four assists during three Coachella wins.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
FLAMES (23-14-9) vs. BLACKHAWKS (14-28-4) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Blackhawks:. Points - Max Domi (33) Goals - Max Domi...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Senators
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (23-21-5) VS OTTAWA SENATORS (20-23-3) 7 PM ET | CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE. The New York Islanders are looking to jump back into the win column with a visit to Ottawa to face the Senators on Wednesday night at 7 pm, in the second of three meetings between the two teams.
