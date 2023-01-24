Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
JPD still searching for suspect in deadly Moxham shooting; more photos, video released
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible for Monday's fatal shooting in the Moxham-section of the city. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard says that the department received an anonymous tip that "some sort of evidence" related to the shooting was "thrown into a waterway" near the Route 56 bypass.
WJAC TV
'Watch your back:' Altoona man threatened to extort, kill local bar owner, police say
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Altoona Police say a Blair County man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill and extort a local bar owner. According to the affidavit, 52-year-old Ryan Hollingsworth reportedly visited McGarvey's Bar, located in the Juniata section of the city, and asked to speak with the owner.
WJAC TV
Police: DuBois officer injured trying to rescue woman who committed 'suicide by chemical'
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County confirmed that a DuBois City Police Officer was hospitalized Thursday while attempting to rescue a woman who was attempting suicide inside a residence. Police say first responders were called to the home, located along the 200 block of South Ave....
WJAC TV
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Moxham shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed...
WJAC TV
911: Coroner called to scene of two vehicle crash in Jackson Township
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County say the coroner was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township Friday afternoon. Officials say the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane. No further details...
WJAC TV
PSP: Orbisonia woman killed after being struck by a vehicle along Route 522
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Huntingdon County say an Orbisonia woman was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle along Route 522. Investigators say 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was reportedly attempting to cross Croghan Pike (Route 522) when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound.
WJAC TV
Court docs: Charges dropped against Cambria Co. detective accused of domestic violence
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — According to online court documents, criminal charges have reportedly been dropped against suspended Cambria County Chief Detective Kristy Freoni. In December, charges of simple assault and harassment were filed against Freoni after she was accused of hitting a man during a domestic dispute at a residence in Richland Township.
WJAC TV
911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WJAC TV
Trial begins for former coach accused of molesting teen at Centre Co. sports camp
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony opened Thursday morning in Centre County court for the trial involving a former coach at the Woodward Camp. Nathaniel Singer is accused of indecently touching a 13-year-old girl at the camp in 2019. The teen says it happened multiple times while Singer was...
WJAC TV
Winter weather believed to be cause of Friday's crash along Route 56
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Dispatchers in Cambria County say winter weather is believed to be the reason for a crash along Haws Pike on Friday morning. Authorities say one vehicle was involved in the crash that happened around 7:30 AM close to the Westmoreland County line. Dispatchers say...
WJAC TV
Somerset County courts returning to pre-pandemic procedures for scheduling criminal trials
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — “By-the-seat-of-our-pants may be acceptable in an emergency, but it’s no way to run a court system for the long term." That's a direct quote from a recent memorandum written by Somerset County President Judge Gregory Geary sent to county employees. He says...
WJAC TV
Town hall held to discuss financial solutions, potential closure of Port Matilda EMS
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A town hall meeting was held in Centre County Tuesday evening, at the Huston Township Community Center, to discuss the funding issue affecting Port Matilda EMS. The EMS service is asking for more financial support from the municipalities they serve. Officials say grant money...
WJAC TV
Family business with 'burning love' for Elvis talks Oscar nominations, Lisa Marie's death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — With the new film "Elvis" being nominated for 8 Oscars this week, to the recent shocking death of Elvis's daughter Lisa Marie Presley this month, the "King of Rock and Roll" has been making current headlines even 45 years after his death. But while...
WJAC TV
PA Minimum Wage at $7.25, Experts and Locals React
Cambria County, PA — Senator Wayne Fontana of Allegheny County said this week, he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the commonwealth's minimum wage to 15 dollars per hour. Local residents and experts spoke to me about how they think this will fit in with todays business...
WJAC TV
Sheetz facing scrutiny for its 'Smile Policy'; company says the policy is 'under review'
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The popular gas station retailer Sheetz is facing public scrutiny related to its so-called “Smile Policy” for employees. The policy reportedly states that individuals not meeting certain hygienic standards are not qualified to work for the company. Sheetz states that present employees who...
WJAC TV
Shade Senior Jenna Muha eclipses 2,000 point milestone
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Congratulations to Shade Senior Jenna Muha for reaching the 2,000-point milestone in her team's 58 to 54 victory Thursday night over Blacklick Valley. Muha scored a total of 43 points on the night. Thanks to Jenna’s dad Andrew for sending us the video.
WJAC TV
PSU president addresses economic future of the university during business luncheon
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — How is Penn State's future "similar to James Bond movies?" That was one of the related economic development topics discussed Thursday by the university president at a business chamber luncheon. Penn State President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi says one important element of economic development is...
WJAC TV
Portage's Mason Kargo becomes 24th player in school history to reach 1,000 point milestone
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Congratulations to Portage boys’ basketball player Mason Kargo for scoring his 1,000th career point Thursday night against Penns Manor. Kargo reached the milestone with six minutes left in the third quarter. Kargo is the 24th basketball player in school history to score one-thousand...
