ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

JPD still searching for suspect in deadly Moxham shooting; more photos, video released

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown Police say they are still searching for the suspect responsible for Monday's fatal shooting in the Moxham-section of the city. Johnstown Police Chief Richard Pritchard says that the department received an anonymous tip that "some sort of evidence" related to the shooting was "thrown into a waterway" near the Route 56 bypass.
WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of deadly Moxham shooting

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities have identified the man gunned down Monday afternoon in the Moxham section of Johnstown. In a press conference Wednesday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s office, officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Marvin Price, of Johnstown. Authorities say Price was shot and killed...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

911: Two homes heavily damaged in Big Run blaze

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials in Jefferson County say two homes were heavily damaged in a fire Wednesday night in Big Run. 911 dispatchers say several crews were called to the blaze, located along the 100 block of East Main Street (Route 119), around 7:30 p.m. Authorities say...
WJAC TV

Trial begins for former coach accused of molesting teen at Centre Co. sports camp

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Testimony opened Thursday morning in Centre County court for the trial involving a former coach at the Woodward Camp. Nathaniel Singer is accused of indecently touching a 13-year-old girl at the camp in 2019. The teen says it happened multiple times while Singer was...
WJAC TV

Winter weather believed to be cause of Friday's crash along Route 56

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Dispatchers in Cambria County say winter weather is believed to be the reason for a crash along Haws Pike on Friday morning. Authorities say one vehicle was involved in the crash that happened around 7:30 AM close to the Westmoreland County line. Dispatchers say...
WJAC TV

PA Minimum Wage at $7.25, Experts and Locals React

Cambria County, PA — Senator Wayne Fontana of Allegheny County said this week, he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the commonwealth's minimum wage to 15 dollars per hour. Local residents and experts spoke to me about how they think this will fit in with todays business...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Shade Senior Jenna Muha eclipses 2,000 point milestone

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Congratulations to Shade Senior Jenna Muha for reaching the 2,000-point milestone in her team's 58 to 54 victory Thursday night over Blacklick Valley. Muha scored a total of 43 points on the night. Thanks to Jenna’s dad Andrew for sending us the video.
CAIRNBROOK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy