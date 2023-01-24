ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low Moor, VA

WSET

Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Students and staff return to school after lockdown at E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass students and staff returned to school on Thursday after a threat to the principal prompted an hours-long lockdown on Wednesday. According to school officials, they provided support and additional counselors for students and staff today. The principal is also meeting with students by...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Roundabout could be coming to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County could see a new roundabout at the intersection of routes 151 and 6. VDOT and Nelson County have spent years assessing Route 151 to try to make it safer. Nelson County just submitted this project through Smart Scale for funding. VDOT created...
WSET

Buena Vista Public Schools locked down after robbery nearby

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Buena Vista Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of West 4th Street. According to their report, three male suspects broke into a house with the intent to steal, then ran away on foot. To ensure the...
BUENA VISTA, VA
WSET

GALLERY: Roanoke Fire-EMS Station foster dog gets adopted

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Dept. announced that their first Fire Station Foster dog, Caiden, has officially been adopted!. Caiden has found his forever home with Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Rice, who is a member of the department's staff. Caiden spent the morning at the department's administrative office, where...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler

ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSET

LU students to serve refugees in Romania

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Liberty University is doing their part to help those in need overseas. On Saturday, a select group of eight students left for a week-long trip to Romania to help refugees fleeing from the war. LU Serves Director Steven Gillum...
LYNCHBURG, VA

