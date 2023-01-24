Read full article on original website
Power restored at Liberty University after campus outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Liberty University announced Saturday that they are experiencing a power outage. According to LU Alert, the power outage is on campus and they are asking for everyone to shelter in place at this time. At 11:49 a.m. LU Alert said that the outage is being...
Sharon Elementary School closed on Friday to address rodents in school
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — In a statement released today, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools announced that Sharon Elementary School will be closed on Friday, January 27 due to an issue with rodents being spotted in the building. The school district is taking this action to protect the health and...
Students and staff return to school after lockdown at E.C. Glass
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — E.C. Glass students and staff returned to school on Thursday after a threat to the principal prompted an hours-long lockdown on Wednesday. According to school officials, they provided support and additional counselors for students and staff today. The principal is also meeting with students by...
Doctor proposes 'MoveUP' app as solution to inadequate transportation in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Dr. J. Salmon spoke during public comments at the Lynchburg City Council meeting; something he said he's done many times before. Salmon is a local doctor who has noticed the impacts of poverty in our communities. He said a big contributor to generational poverty is a lack of effective transportation. So he presented his app: MoveUP. It's like Uber, but cheaper.
Lynchburg firefighters congratulate captain on graduation from 'Virginia Officers Academy'
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department congratulates Captain Quincy Scott on his graduation from the "Virginia Officers Academy". The department said that the "Virginia Officer Academy" is a week-long leadership program sponsored by the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, along with other state and local organizations. More than...
AG investigation into parole board reveals area inmates got early parole in Spring 2020
(WSET) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' probe into the Virginia Parole Board describes the chaotic atmosphere surrounding what state leaders call a "parole-granting frenzy" in March and April 2020. This investigation found repeated violations by the parole board during that time. In those two months, 134 inmates were...
Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office responds to gun reported at Benjamin Franklin Middle School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced they assisted Benjamin Franklin Middle School administration with a potential threat on campus. According to the sheriff's office, a student at the school yelled that someone had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer and...
Altavista police seeking to identify individuals in regards to a theft
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Altavista Police Department is seeking to identify two individuals. Police said they are trying to identify these two individuals in regards to a theft that occurred on Wednesday. If you have any information on these individuals police are asking you to contact them at...
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted individuals. Deputies said they are looking for Donald Beverly and Ronald Kovacs. If anyone has information on these individuals you are asked to contact dispatch at 540-586-7827.
Liberty University files motion to dismiss former employee's 'whistle-blower' lawsuit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Liberty University filed a motion through the Lynchburg Circuit Court to dismiss a former employee's lawsuit in its entirety. In November, Dr. John Markley, a former Administrator at LU, filed a lawsuit alleging he witnessed improper activities that would go against federal law. LU has refuted these claims.
Roundabout could be coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County could see a new roundabout at the intersection of routes 151 and 6. VDOT and Nelson County have spent years assessing Route 151 to try to make it safer. Nelson County just submitted this project through Smart Scale for funding. VDOT created...
Buena Vista Public Schools locked down after robbery nearby
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday morning, Buena Vista Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of West 4th Street. According to their report, three male suspects broke into a house with the intent to steal, then ran away on foot. To ensure the...
Consequences teen suspect could face after allegedly threatening E.C. Glass principal
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After police say a 14-year-old boy was arrested for a threatening phone call to E.C. Glass High School on Wednesday, ABC13 looked into the consequences the teenager could be facing. According to Lynchburg Police, he is charged with the use of profane, threatening, or indecent...
2 arrested in connection to heat pump thefts from Giles County rental units
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Giles County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into the theft of heat pumps from rental units at Hare Court in Glen Lyn. The investigation led deputies and investigators to execute a search warrant on a house in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue, located beside Hare Court.
GALLERY: Roanoke Fire-EMS Station foster dog gets adopted
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS Dept. announced that their first Fire Station Foster dog, Caiden, has officially been adopted!. Caiden has found his forever home with Firefighter/Paramedic Nick Rice, who is a member of the department's staff. Caiden spent the morning at the department's administrative office, where...
Heritage wrestling takes Seminole District qualifying on Friday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Liberty High School, Bedford. 1st Place - Dylan Lamar of Heritage (Lynchburg) 2nd Place - Brysyn Gardner of Liberty (Bedford) Dylan Lamar (Heritage (Lynchburg)) 28-10, So. over Brysyn Gardner (Liberty (Bedford)) 17-9, Fr. (Fall 0:35) 3rd Place Match. Brennan Stephens (Liberty Christian) 10-15, Fr....
Staying Active with the Roanoke 100 Miler
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — If you are wanting stay active and help meet your physical goals, the Roanoke 100 Miler can help make that happen with an event from January to April. Physical activities include running, hiking, and so much more. If you register by January 31st you can be included on the fun and also have free entry to the Blue Ridge Marathon's Slow K. Kaci got to see how the race will work and what's in store from the Roanoke Parks and Rec.
22-year-old shot and killed by police after domestic disturbance call in Craig County: VSP
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot by police in Craig County on Wednesday. The Craig County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in the 400 block of John's Creek Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a person inside the home was armed and a firearm had been discharged. In response, negotiators and a tactical team were called to the scene.
LU students to serve refugees in Romania
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As the war in Ukraine continues, Liberty University is doing their part to help those in need overseas. On Saturday, a select group of eight students left for a week-long trip to Romania to help refugees fleeing from the war. LU Serves Director Steven Gillum...
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
