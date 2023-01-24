Read full article on original website
Why hasn't south central Pennsylvania gotten much snow this winter? | Weather Rewind
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It’s time for another Weather Rewind, where we look back at this week’s past weather—with a twist. This week, we’re looking back at the latest winter storm. It looked a lot like past systems this season and resulted in lighter snow accumulations.
Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
WGAL
Snow geese migrating a little earlier this year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It has become a Susquehanna Valley tradition, watching the snow geese migrate to middle Creek in Lancaster County. This year, something is a little different. They say the early bird catches the worm, but this season, it may be the early bird watcher who gets...
Winter storm exits before evening commute
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
WGAL
Susquehanna Valley archery competition underway
Athletes from around the world are in the Susquehanna Valley this weekend. They are taking part in the largest indoor archery competition on the East Coast. This is the 18th annual Lancaster Archery Classic and it is the biggest one yet. There are about 2,700 here for the weekend. It's being held here at Spooky Nook in Lancaster County.
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
echo-pilot.com
Commuters in Maryland, Pennsylvania could face freezing rain Wednesday morning
Freezing rain Wednesday could make the morning commute tricky, according to weather forecasters. A weather system brewing for the region could drop a little snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service. By daybreak Wednesday, rain and freezing rain might blend in, according to the weather service. The chance...
WGAL
Emergency closure implemented on Route 441 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT announced on Thursday that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route...
WGAL
Route 441 shut down for emergency repairs in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Route 441 remains closed for emergency repairs in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions in Columbia between Charlestown Road and Blue Lane. Crews are working to repair a retaining wall. Detours for Route 441 closure. Northbound traffic can take Route 999 east to...
WGAL
Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
WGAL
UPDATE: Lancaster County missing person located safe
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police confirm, missing man found safe. State police say a man missing since Saturday may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to state police, 60-year-old James A. Love was last seen in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, around 10 a.m. Saturday.
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
WGAL
Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday
BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Next weather-maker to bring hazardous mix of rain & snow to Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Our next weather-maker is on its way and depending on its timing, track, and how much cold air stays involved, it could mean the first accumulating snow of the season for at least some of us. The timing on the reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh Computer...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
