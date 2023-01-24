ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 43

Cleanup from snow dusting in Perry County

DUNCANNON, Pa. — It was slow going on Interstate 83 as snow began to fall in south-central Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, reminding drivers that winter is still here. On Route 22 outside Duncannon, vehicles crept by on the snow-covered roads in the early afternoon, while plows in Duncannon Borough tried to keep streets clear.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Snow geese migrating a little earlier this year

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It has become a Susquehanna Valley tradition, watching the snow geese migrate to middle Creek in Lancaster County. This year, something is a little different. They say the early bird catches the worm, but this season, it may be the early bird watcher who gets...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Winter storm exits before evening commute

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Susquehanna Valley archery competition underway

Athletes from around the world are in the Susquehanna Valley this weekend. They are taking part in the largest indoor archery competition on the East Coast. This is the 18th annual Lancaster Archery Classic and it is the biggest one yet. There are about 2,700 here for the weekend. It's being held here at Spooky Nook in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Three new warehouses to replace Hempt Farms in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After decades of being a scenic farm with standardbred horses, a tremendous change is coming across the street from Cumberland Valley High School. “I don’t think this a good plan,” said Jim Heffeleower, the owner of a local jewelry store in Mechanicsburg. Silver Spring Township Supervisors approved “HSS Investors” to start […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 441 shut down for emergency repairs in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. — Route 441 remains closed for emergency repairs in Lancaster County. The road is closed in both directions in Columbia between Charlestown Road and Blue Lane. Crews are working to repair a retaining wall. Detours for Route 441 closure. Northbound traffic can take Route 999 east to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
WGAL

UPDATE: Lancaster County missing person located safe

LANCASTER, Pa. — State police confirm, missing man found safe. State police say a man missing since Saturday may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to state police, 60-year-old James A. Love was last seen in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, around 10 a.m. Saturday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 30 reopens after vehicle fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A vehicle fire shut down part of Route 30 Friday morning in Lancaster County. Route 30 eastbound was shut down between the exits for Prospect Road and Mountville. There were major delays for the morning commute. The scene has been cleared and traffic is returning...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wintry Weather Possible Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain. At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western...
MARYLAND STATE

