sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
oilcity.news
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/26/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 26. Circuit Court Judge Mciahel Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
oilcity.news
Health Department ends Pap-a-thon early
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to hazardous road conditions and winter weather, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department is ending its Pap-a-thon early today. The event was offering paps to adults who had not received one in at least five years, and had personnel on site to assist in enrolling uninsured people in healthcare programs that can cover screening costs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Authorities Believe Natrona County Man May Have Fallen Through Ice On North Platte River
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A love for taking pictures may have led to the disappearance of a Natrona County man, according to one family member. Bruce Wayne Campbell, 60, disappeared on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at Edness Kimball Park, near the North Platte River.
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Douglas due to road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 in both directions between Casper and Douglas due to dangerous road conditions. It is the latest in a series of road closures made throughout the region today. WYDOT reports there is currently no estimate for when the...
oilcity.news
Highway closed from Casper to Buffalo due to hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous road conditions caused by the ongoing winter storm have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Interstate 25 from Casper to just outside Buffalo, near milepost 272, in both directions. According to WYDOT, there is currently no estimate for when the road will be...
oilcity.news
Crash slows traffic along I-25 outside Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along I-25 has slowed all northbound traffic and blocked the right lane between Casper and Midwest near milepost 210. Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible as emergency personnel tend to the scene.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
oilcity.news
Motorists urged to use caution as city works to plow streets
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper snow removal teams are fighting heavy snow accumulation and strong winds with 24-hour plowing, but roads remain hazardous and drivers are urged to use extreme caution. “Mother Nature continues to out-man us with this latest storm,” Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers said. “Casper is...
oilcity.news
Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
oilcity.news
Casper High School Nordic race canceled ahead of winter weather on Friday and Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — High School Nordic Ski Races scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled, according to the Casper Nordic Club’s Facebook page. The announcement comes after the Wyoming State High School Spirit Competition was postponed today due to weather concerns. A winter storm is predicted to...
oilcity.news
2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
cowboystatedaily.com
Casper Attack: After Brutally Beating, Stabbing In-Laws, Accused Killer Went Home To Shower
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 75-year-old man found stabbed and beaten to death in a Casper home Jan. 8 may have survived if authorities had learned of his death earlier than they did, according to court testimony in a Thursday murder hearing. Geroge Kevin Dickerson...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Flying high: Casper College dancers fly on complex rigs during rehearsals for upcoming show
CASPER, Wyo. — No one would argue that stage dancing isn’t difficult. Try doing it several feet in the air. “It definitely beats your body up,” said Jodi Youmans-Jones. “They’ve got bruises everywhere. “A couple have said their pants are a lot looser when they...
oilcity.news
Artists’ Guild files to dismiss ART 321 suit after mediated agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Artists’ Guild members have filed a stipulated motion to dismiss a civil suit in district court against members of ART 321’s Board of Directors. According to a release by ART 321 on Friday, nine stakeholders, including members on both sides of the suit, met over two days earlier this month to produce a mediated agreement.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper schools celebrate Year of the Rabbit with performances, art
CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary and CY Middle School celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in their annual Chinese New Year celebrations. These two schools are home to Natrona County School District’s Mandarin Chinese Dual Language Immersion program. In this program, students are immersed in the language...
