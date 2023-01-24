Richard (Dickie) Carper Shelburne died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2023. He was born in a house on the family farm on March 22, 1942, and lived in the Childress area of Montgomery County all his life. He was proud to be a farmer and loved the land and his livestock. He often said he preferred four-legged animals to people. Life was good for him each day he could farm.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO