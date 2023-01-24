Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NRVNews
Moore, Sr., Randy Monroe
Randy Monroe Moore, Sr., 74, of Radford, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Moore and Edith Moore Mills; his wife, Laura “Cissy” Moore; sister, Janet Moore; and brother, Wallace “Tony” Mills. Survivors include his sons, Randy Moore,...
NRVNews
Roope, Fred Hensley
Fred Hensley Roope, age 94 of Pulaski, died Thursday evening, January 26, 2023 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Fred was born in Salem, Virginia on March 17, 1928, and was the son of the late Bertie Hamblin Roope and the late John Campbell Roope. He was a long-time...
NRVNews
Harman, Ronnie Fasois
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Ronnie Fasois Harman, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age eighty-five. Born to Speros and Catherine Fasois on September 4, 1937 in New York, NY. She attended Radford College where she met David Harman, a cadet at VPI, who would become her...
NRVNews
Singleton, Raymond Lee
Raymond (Ray) L. Singleton, age 72, of Pulaski, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 25, 2023. He was a member of Unity Christian Church in Radford. Ray was an avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and baseball. He was preceded in death by his father,...
NRVNews
Frazier, Jamie Lynn
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
NRVNews
Bennett, Jr., Charles Odell
Charles Odell Bennett, Jr., 78, of Hiwassee, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Odell and Delilah Boone Bennett; his sister, Phyllis Simpkins; brother, Marshall Bennett; and his brother-in-law, Buster Bishop. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Bennett;...
NRVNews
Wilson, Karen Fowler
Karen Hazel Monica Fowler Wilson, 71, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Vernon and Katherine Vargo Fowler; husband, Edwards Arnold Wilson; daughter, Carhi Huges; brothers, Rick Fowler, Raymond Fowler, William Fowler, and Russell Fowler; and her sister, Christine Williams.
NRVNews
Cumbee, Anna Sue
Anna Sue Cumbee, 66 formerly of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 25, 2023 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Giles County on May 20, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Chapman and Edith Carter Cumbee. In addition to his parents, Anna Sue is preceded...
NRVNews
Duncan, Sally Sutphin
Sally Anne Duncan, 81, of Christiansburg, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was retired from Hubble Lighting after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her father, William McKinley Sutphin; mother, Mary Etta Spaulding Sutphin; sister, Martha Ellen Sutphin; brothers, Grover Lee Sutphin, James Edgar Sutphin, and Carl Henry Sutphin; grandson, Michael Scott Snider; granddaughter, Chelsea Anne Snider; daughter, Nancy Marie Snider; and her ex-husband and best friend, Curtis McKinley Snider, Sr.
NRVNews
Brescia, Tony
Rev. Dr. Tony Brescia, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home in Forest. He was a minister with the Pentecostal Holiness Church in the Appalachian Conference in Virginia. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Mariantonia Brescia. Survivors include...
NRVNews
Shelburne, Richard Carper
Richard (Dickie) Carper Shelburne died peacefully at his home on January 23, 2023. He was born in a house on the family farm on March 22, 1942, and lived in the Childress area of Montgomery County all his life. He was proud to be a farmer and loved the land and his livestock. He often said he preferred four-legged animals to people. Life was good for him each day he could farm.
NRVNews
Flinchum, Aric Dwayne
Aric Dwayne Flinchum, 41, of Blacksburg, VA, was born October 20, 1981 and went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty L. Williams, grandparents Jimmy A Flinchum, Sr., Jonce Buster Williams, Gladys A. Flinchum, and Mary V. Williams. Also preceded by uncles William J. Flinchum, Bill H. Williams, Tommy R. Williams, Johnny C. Williams, and cousin Karen L. Williams.
NRVNews
Newman, Teresa Abell
Teresa Abell Newman, 55, of Pulaski died unexpectedly in her home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Teresa was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother who loved sharing life with her family. Born on May 30, 1967, to her parents, Elmer David Newman and Lona Mae Workman Newman who preceded...
NRVNews
Flynn, Maria Luise
Maria Luise Flynn, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Frida Ryssell; husband, Muriel Carlile Flynn; and sister, Astrid O’Connor. Survivors include her son, Antoine Flynn (Erin Powell) and Chris Flynn; grandchildren, Rachel Flynn Shanklin (Derek), Raven Snidow,...
NRVNews
Yeatts, Suzanne Smith
Suzanne Smith Yeatts, 79 of Copper Hill, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Buck” Yeatts; parents, Sherman & Lorraine Smith; and sister, Mary Jane Smith. She is survived by her sons, David Yeatts (Shirley) and Michael Yeatts (Melinda);...
NRVNews
Hughes, Jessica Ann
Jessica Ann Hughes, 40, of Pulaski passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, unexpectedly at her home. Jessica loved sharing her beautiful smile to every corner of the community and loved everyone that she knew. Known to be very artistic and loved family time, picnics, and cook outs with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time on the water, fishing.
West Virginia traffic stop leads to high-speed 118-mile chase, suspect takes own life
Police in West Virginia say a man is dead after a 118-mile-long, high-speed chase happened early Thursday morning.
NRVNews
Sweeney, Beulah Akers
Beulah Akers Sweeney, 81 of Floyd, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colon & Bessie Akers; and her brothers & sisters-in-law, Marlin & Freeda Akers, Harless & Joan Akers, Curtis & Joyce Akers; sister & brother-in-law, Marie & Eldridge Trail; infant sister, Irene Frances Akers; and sister-in- law, Nita Akers.
Deputies search for burglary suspect in Fayette County, West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. According to deputies, on Thursday at 1:50 a.m., they received a call about a burglary in progress at the Swift Water General Store in Ames Heights, West Virginia. When deputies arrived, the suspect was already […]
NRVNews
RSVP Supplies for Seniors Project
Volunteers from RSVP and community members joined together to bag the 15th Annual Supplies for Seniors project in conjunction with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service initiative. Since 1994, thousands of Americans will remember Dr. King by providing service to their communities. The project took place at the...
Comments / 0