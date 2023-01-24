Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks wrap up final meet with a win
Nashville, Tenn.– The Arkansas swim team closed out their final meet of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 181-62 win over Vanderbilt, which featured 12 event wins. Razorbacks also picked up a win over their in-state counterpart Little Rock 198-45. Razorback swimmers Betsy Wizard, Bella Cothern, Vanessa Herrmann, Andrea Sansores, and Alessia Ferraguti all captured multiple wins.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sweep Kansas State at ITF Kickoff
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team defeated Kansas State in their final match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Razorbacks move to 3-1 in four straight road matches to begin the dual season. Arkansas got off to a hot start in doubles play,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall to No. 24 Northwestern at ITA Kickoff
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Arkansas men’s tennis team (5-1) suffered its first loss of the spring season, topped 4-0 over No. 24 Northwestern (4-1). The Razorbacks move to the consolation bracket and will face Cal Poly tomorrow at 9 a.m. CT. In doubles play, the Wildcats took...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#17 Baylor Escapes With 3-Point Win over Arkansas
WACO, Texas – Arkansas and Baylor, who last met in an NCAA Elite 8 matchup two years ago, put on another classic battle Saturday afternoon at the Farrell Center with the #17 Bears taking a 67-64 victory as part of the SEC/Big12 Challenge. Arkansas led by two five minutes...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Barbara invited to NWSL's Houston Dash preseason camp
HOUSTON – Former Arkansas goalkeeper Grace Barbara has been invited to the preseason camp of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash. Barbara reported to the Dash on January 28, and camp is set to begin on the 30th. Barbara transferred to Arkansas to play her final...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Chris Bailey breaks Arkansas 400m record with world-leading 45.09
FAYETTEVILLE – Blazing to a winning time of 45.09 seconds in the 400m, Arkansas senior Chris Bailey broke the school record during the second day of action in the Razorback Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. The previous UA record of 45.29 was set in...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas at #17 Baylor for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (14-6, 3-5 SEC) vs #17 Baylor Bears (15-5, 5-3 BIG 12) What: The final SEC/Big 12 Challenge and the 145th all-time meeting with Baylor. When: Saturday – Jan. 28 – 3:00 pm (CT) Where: Waco, Texas – Ferrell Center (10,284) How (to follow):. –...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – Razorbacks Host Ole Miss Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 24 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-6, 4-4 SEC) is looking to bounce back in a major way on Sunday amid a three-game losing streak, as the Razorbacks host Ole Miss (17-4, 6-2 SEC). Halfway through the SEC slate, this game already means something for the conference standings, as the Rebels sit in fourth and Arkansas is in a tie for sixth in the SEC. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena with the game aired on SEC Network.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall, 4-3, in Tough Loss to Seminoles
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team falls in a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Florida State in the first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend. The Razorbacks move to the consolation bracket and will face either No. 7 Stanford or Kansas State on Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Travel North to Michigan for ITA Kickoff Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas men’s tennis (5-0) team faces No. 24 Northwestern (3-1) on Saturday in the ITA Kickoff Weekend as part of a four-team regional hosted by Michigan. The Razorbacks will take on the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CT at the Varsity Tennis Center in Ann Arbor and either No. 4 Michigan or Cal Poly on Sunday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Back in Barnhill Against Tigers
Arkansas gets back to its home gym advantage this weekend as the No. 23 Razorbacks welcome the No. 8 LSU Tigers for an SEC dual meet at Barnhill Arena on Friday night. Arkansas is looking to bounce back after a loss at Auburn last week, while LSU won its most recent meet against Missouri. The Tigers are currently 1-1 in the SEC, 1-3 overall, and the Hogs are 0-2 in conference, 1-2 on the season.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas to wrap up the season on the road
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Both the Arkansas swim and dive squads will wrap up their seasons this weekend as the divers head to Columbia, Mo. on Friday, Jan. 27 to take on the Tigers, and the swimmers travel to Nashville, Tenn. to compete against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Jan. 28. Opponents:...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Invitational features elite fields
FAYETTEVILLE – This year’s edition of the Razorback Invitational features 15 teams and elite fields across the board. Competition begins Friday and concludes on Saturday at Randal Tyson Track Center. Teams entered in the high caliber meet include six squads from the SEC: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Head to California for ITA Kickoff Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis (2-0) team faces Florida State (3-0) on Friday in the ITA Kickoff Weekend as part of a four-team regional hosted by Stanford. The Razorbacks will take on the Seminoles at 12 p.m. CT at the Taube Family Tennis Center and either No. 7 Stanford or Kansas State on Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall Short to Alabama, 69-66
FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-6, 4-4 SEC), fell short to Alabama (16-5, 6-3 SEC) on Thursday night, 69-66, as the Razorbacks dropped its third straight game. Makayla Daniels tied the game with a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in the game, but Alabama’s Hannah Barber hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to pull ahead by three and win the game. Arkansas committed 20 turnovers in the game, which looked to be the deciding factor in the game. Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks with 20 points and nine rebounds.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas to Hold National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinic
FAYETTEVILLE – Join the University of Arkansas women’s student-athletes in our celebration of National Girls and Women’s in Sports Day on Sunday, Jan. 29, prior to the women’s basketball game. The clinic will run from 2-3 p.m. in the Basketball Performance Center located across the street from Bud Walton Arena.
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
Fayetteville, AR. - The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers Metropolitan area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population that's quickly approaching 600,000 residents.
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gov. Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.
Center faces probation after repeated complaints
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas residential treatment facility faces probation for continued licensing complaints. Perimeter Healthcare operates three of these facilities in Arkansas including one in Forrest City and one in the Ozarks. The Forrest City location was issued a letter of reprimand in May 2022 by the Arkansas Child Welfare Agency Review […]
Comments / 0