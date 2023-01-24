Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 28, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Manual High School took down Morton in double overtime in their annual shootout. Also winning was Richwoods, Metamora and Notre Dame. In Mid-Illini girls basketball, Canton beat Dunlap at home to hand the Eagles their second loss in conference play. Other girls winners in the...
Sports Extra Recap: Jan. 27, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal West took down Notre Dame on the road 61-50 to stay at the top of the Big 12 conference. Gavin Camp finished with 24 points for the Wildcats. Eoin Dillon led the Irish in scoring with 19 and Cooper Koch had 18. Other winners...
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
COVID-19 levels drop as booster works against ‘Kraken’ variant
CHICAGO — Just after the third anniversary of Illinois’ first reported COVID-19 case, new data shows that there could be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that a majority of Illinois’ 102 counties are now at a low community risk level for the spread of COVID-19.
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois
Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
newschannel20.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday
We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Eureka College Presents: “Promises, Promises” | Part 2
We sat down with the cast and crew to talk about Eureka College’s upcoming winter production of Promises, Promises. Watch our interview to find out what you can expect. The show will be performed at the Eureka College Pritchard Theatre. Here are the following dates and show times:. –...
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of serving Peoria Public Schools’ families and being a voice for District 150 students, Dr. Derrick Booth is stepping away from his role with the district. Booth has been Peoria Public Schools’ Director of Social and Emotional Learning since 2016, but his...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash
TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
