Normal, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 28, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Manual High School took down Morton in double overtime in their annual shootout. Also winning was Richwoods, Metamora and Notre Dame. In Mid-Illini girls basketball, Canton beat Dunlap at home to hand the Eagles their second loss in conference play. Other girls winners in the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Sports Extra Recap: Jan. 27, 2023

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal West took down Notre Dame on the road 61-50 to stay at the top of the Big 12 conference. Gavin Camp finished with 24 points for the Wildcats. Eoin Dillon led the Irish in scoring with 19 and Cooper Koch had 18. Other winners...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

COVID-19 levels drop as booster works against ‘Kraken’ variant

CHICAGO — Just after the third anniversary of Illinois’ first reported COVID-19 case, new data shows that there could be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that a majority of Illinois’ 102 counties are now at a low community risk level for the spread of COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois

Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?

Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
97X

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
97ZOK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka College Presents: “Promises, Promises” | Part 2

We sat down with the cast and crew to talk about Eureka College’s upcoming winter production of Promises, Promises. Watch our interview to find out what you can expect. The show will be performed at the Eureka College Pritchard Theatre. Here are the following dates and show times:. –...
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of serving Peoria Public Schools’ families and being a voice for District 150 students, Dr. Derrick Booth is stepping away from his role with the district. Booth has been Peoria Public Schools’ Director of Social and Emotional Learning since 2016, but his...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Illinois man found dead Friday night

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who had gone missing was found dead near a creek area in Normal Friday night. At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Normal police found the victim, 21-year-old Matthew Listman of Libertyville, IL., at the intersection of W. Summit and N. Main Streets in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
STARK COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman dead in Saturday morning crash

TAZEWELL COUNTY (WMBD) — A 50-year-old Peoria woman died Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton and Deer Creek. According to a Facebook post from the Tazewell County Coroner’s office, authorities learned about the crash at 5:15 a.m. Saturday. While limited information is available at this time, the crash happened near mile marker 107 and the woman was headed eastbound on I-74.
PEORIA, IL

