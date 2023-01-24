Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pulaski Free Clinic expands services to fill a growing needCheryl E PrestonPulaski, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Frazier, Jamie Lynn
Jamie Lynn Frazier, 25, has gained her wings and is now flying high with her daddy, granny, and pawpaw. Jamie was a beautiful young lady who was talented as an artist and enjoyed living life with those that she loved dearly. Jamie was a talented tattoo artist and had a special love for dogs.
NRVNews
Harman, Ronnie Fasois
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Ronnie Fasois Harman, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age eighty-five. Born to Speros and Catherine Fasois on September 4, 1937 in New York, NY. She attended Radford College where she met David Harman, a cadet at VPI, who would become her...
NRVNews
Moore, Sr., Randy Monroe
Randy Monroe Moore, Sr., 74, of Radford, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo Moore and Edith Moore Mills; his wife, Laura “Cissy” Moore; sister, Janet Moore; and brother, Wallace “Tony” Mills. Survivors include his sons, Randy Moore,...
NRVNews
Pierce, Felix John
Dr. Felix John Pierce, “Papa”, 90, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family and dedicated caregivers. Felix was a graduate of University of Rhode Island, and Cornell University. A gifted professor, mentor, and researcher, he shared...
NRVNews
Roope, Fred Hensley
Fred Hensley Roope, age 94 of Pulaski, died Thursday evening, January 26, 2023 at Lewis Gale Hospital – Pulaski. Fred was born in Salem, Virginia on March 17, 1928, and was the son of the late Bertie Hamblin Roope and the late John Campbell Roope. He was a long-time...
NRVNews
Bennett, Jr., Charles Odell
Charles Odell Bennett, Jr., 78, of Hiwassee, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Odell and Delilah Boone Bennett; his sister, Phyllis Simpkins; brother, Marshall Bennett; and his brother-in-law, Buster Bishop. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Bennett;...
NRVNews
Singleton, Raymond Lee
Raymond (Ray) L. Singleton, age 72, of Pulaski, Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 25, 2023. He was a member of Unity Christian Church in Radford. Ray was an avid sportsman, he loved hunting, fishing, and baseball. He was preceded in death by his father,...
NRVNews
Wilson, Karen Fowler
Karen Hazel Monica Fowler Wilson, 71, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Vernon and Katherine Vargo Fowler; husband, Edwards Arnold Wilson; daughter, Carhi Huges; brothers, Rick Fowler, Raymond Fowler, William Fowler, and Russell Fowler; and her sister, Christine Williams.
NRVNews
Duncan, Sally Sutphin
Sally Anne Duncan, 81, of Christiansburg, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was retired from Hubble Lighting after 34 years of service. She was preceded in death by her father, William McKinley Sutphin; mother, Mary Etta Spaulding Sutphin; sister, Martha Ellen Sutphin; brothers, Grover Lee Sutphin, James Edgar Sutphin, and Carl Henry Sutphin; grandson, Michael Scott Snider; granddaughter, Chelsea Anne Snider; daughter, Nancy Marie Snider; and her ex-husband and best friend, Curtis McKinley Snider, Sr.
NRVNews
Flynn, Maria Luise
Maria Luise Flynn, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Frida Ryssell; husband, Muriel Carlile Flynn; and sister, Astrid O’Connor. Survivors include her son, Antoine Flynn (Erin Powell) and Chris Flynn; grandchildren, Rachel Flynn Shanklin (Derek), Raven Snidow,...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Virginia Tech Extension specialist Swafford dies
Jerry “Dan” Swafford, a Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist who championed the use of drones to gather data on crops, has died. Swafford, Extension project associate and curriculum specialist, died Jan. 4 at his home in Christianburg, Virginia. He was 71. He was a member and supporter of the...
NRVNews
Yeatts, Suzanne Smith
Suzanne Smith Yeatts, 79 of Copper Hill, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert “Buck” Yeatts; parents, Sherman & Lorraine Smith; and sister, Mary Jane Smith. She is survived by her sons, David Yeatts (Shirley) and Michael Yeatts (Melinda);...
NRVNews
Brescia, Tony
Rev. Dr. Tony Brescia, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 20, 2023 at his home in Forest. He was a minister with the Pentecostal Holiness Church in the Appalachian Conference in Virginia. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Mariantonia Brescia. Survivors include...
cardinalnews.org
From the classroom to council: How Ridgeway became home to one of the youngest politicians in Virginia — and the nation
Virginia can brag about many things. The state is, after all, believed to be the original home of the first viable streetcar, one of the nation’s first mental health facilities, and most recently, one of the nation’s youngest local officials. In June of 2022 Maeve McCulloch was your...
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital runs into delays as it attempts to reopen; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Democrats seek constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights. — Richmond Times-Dispatch. Bill seeks extension on requirement that farmers fence cattle from streams. — Virginia Mercury. Grayson County supervisors approve resolution opposing proposed move...
NRVNews
Martin, Eddie Saunders
Eddie Saunders Martin, 65, of Barren Springs, passed away with his family by his bedside, after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Highland Ridge Health & Rehab. Eddie enjoyed spending time at River Junction and Canoeing with family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, kayaking...
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
NRVNews
Hughes, Jessica Ann
Jessica Ann Hughes, 40, of Pulaski passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, unexpectedly at her home. Jessica loved sharing her beautiful smile to every corner of the community and loved everyone that she knew. Known to be very artistic and loved family time, picnics, and cook outs with family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time on the water, fishing.
NRVNews
Flinchum, Aric Dwayne
Aric Dwayne Flinchum, 41, of Blacksburg, VA, was born October 20, 1981 and went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty L. Williams, grandparents Jimmy A Flinchum, Sr., Jonce Buster Williams, Gladys A. Flinchum, and Mary V. Williams. Also preceded by uncles William J. Flinchum, Bill H. Williams, Tommy R. Williams, Johnny C. Williams, and cousin Karen L. Williams.
WSLS
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
Comments / 0