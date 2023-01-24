Read full article on original website
Oklahoma roads too warm for snow to stick during recent winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — The winter weather is over in the state for now, with much of the snow melting on Wednesday. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates explains why the roads never got bad during the recent weather, but we may not be so lucky soon. Open the video player...
Oklahoma snowfall reports from that last Winter Storm.
Good Morning! Here are the latest snowfall reports from around Oklahoma! The ground temps and air temps were marginal so lots of snow melting as it was falling. You had to be under the heaviest bands of snow to get heavy accumulations!
Prolonged period below freezing next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
ODOT Program Looks To Find Replacement For Gas Tax
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is looking for new ways to pay for the maintenance of state highways. That could mean the gas tax people already pay goes away and Oklahoma drivers will have to pay a new fee. According to state leaders, across the country and right here in...
ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast
I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craft
An Oklahoma witness at Oklahoma City reported watching an oval-shaped object through night vision goggles while waiting to take off from Wiley Post Airport at 6:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How to make homemade de-icer for Tuesday snowstorm
The first big snowstorm of 2023 will arrive in Oklahoma on Tuesday. KFOR is looking out for you with an old but new way to prepare.
Tornado Tears Through Parts Of Texas, Thousands Left Without Power
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
Snow Expected To End Overnight, Road Conditions To Improve Quickly
A winter storm on Tuesday brought snow and rain to parts of the state. News 9 Meteorologist Justin Rudicel said snow will continue falling in the evening and come to an end sometime overnight. Expect flurries and drizzle to end by sunrise on Wednesday, except for the far west side...
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR
Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma
Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs
Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
Remains found by Oklahoma investigators identified as Athena Brownfield
CYRIL, Okla. — The Chief Oklahoma Medical Examiner has positively identified remains that were found in the area where it was believed a missing 4-year-old girl's body was located. The remains were found on Jan. 17, after Oklahoma authorities arrested a couple who were the alleged caregivers of 4-year-old...
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
