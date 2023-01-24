ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

abc7amarillo.com

Prolonged period below freezing next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
KOCO

ODOT crews making sure roads stay clear for morning commute

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews is making sure the roads stay clear for the morning commute. ODOT said they are going to continue monitoring the roads over the next couple of hours. "They will be out very early tomorrow morning to check bridges and spot...
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
iheart.com

Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma

Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
KOCO

Oklahoma couple gets new home tailored to their needs

Habitat for Humanity dedicated a home on Thursday to a couple who previously struggled to find one that fit their needs. Darin and Alyson Smith met in college, but they have had a hard time in the past finding a place that they can easily navigate. Darin is in a wheelchair, and Alyson struggles with balance.
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
