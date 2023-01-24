ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video & Photos: Framingham Library Remembers Christa Corrigan McAuliffe

FRAMINGHAM – Earlier this morning, January 28, a small crowd remembered the late Christa Corrigan McAuliffe at the library named for her on Water Street in the City of Framingham. Framingham Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta remembered the victims of the NASA U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger this morning by...
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee

NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery

FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, Natick Army Lans Employee

NATICK – Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, of Natick died on January 21, 2023 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester following a brief illness. Kathy was born in Boston, on September 17, 1946 to the late Robert and Alice Foley. Kathy was raised in Southborough, and is a graduate...
Franklin Registers Her 1,000 Career Save in Flyers Win

FRAMINGHAM – Goalie Mikal Franklin registered a shutout last night in the Flyers 3-0 win over the Wildcats at Loring Arena. Franklin also recorded her 1,000 career save as a Flyer against Weymouth High. She made 11 saves and now has 1,002 saves. The Flyers are now 6-3-1 overall...
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
Yvonne Pinnock, 64

FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant

ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
