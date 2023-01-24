Read full article on original website
FraminghamSOURCE
Video & Photos: Framingham Library Remembers Christa Corrigan McAuliffe
FRAMINGHAM – Earlier this morning, January 28, a small crowd remembered the late Christa Corrigan McAuliffe at the library named for her on Water Street in the City of Framingham. Framingham Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta remembered the victims of the NASA U.S. Space Shuttle Challenger this morning by...
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham High School Graduation Moving Again
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School traditionally was on a Sunday afternoon, but it moved to Friday night last year, after a survey was done. Now it is moving again to Thursday night. The high school administration announced that since Friday night, June 2 date conflicts with religious services, the...
FraminghamSOURCE
Today is the Last Day To Apply For Admission Lottery at Christa McAuliffe Charter School
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day to apply for the admission lottery for the 2023-2024 school year at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will...
FraminghamSOURCE
MetroWest Medical Center Collects 60 Coats For Local Families
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC) employees collected more than 60 coats and accessories for local families in need through a coat drive. The families receiving the coats are from the local MetroWest area. The families will all now be able to stay a little warmer this winter. Both...
FraminghamSOURCE
State Representative & School Committee Chair Gives Out Awards at Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – School Committee Chair, and newly-sworn in State Representative, Priscila Sousa gave out the awards at the Harmony Grove Elementary School’s science fair this afternoon, January 28. Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay was at the science fair. Both Supt. Tremblay and School Committee...
FraminghamSOURCE
Joan (Johanna) Mathews, 88, Natick Town Meeting Member & U.S. Army Labs Employee
NATICK – Joan (Johanna) R. Mathews, 88 of Natick died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on January 20, 2023. Born to Irish immigrant parents on April 7, 1934, in Waltham Massachusetts she was the loving daughter of the late Edward Joseph II and Bridget Frances “DoDo” (Regan) Doheny. She was predeceased in death by her sister Mary (Doheny) Burks and brother Edward J. Doheny III. She was also the former wife of Arthur L. Mathews (deceased).
FraminghamSOURCE
Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, U.S. Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Nelda (King) Casavant, 75, of Ashland died on January 25, 2023. Beloved wife of Paul V. Casavant. Devoted mother of Steven Casavant of Framingham. Dear sister of Robert M. Potter of Kansas. Caring aunt of Karen L. Sturges of Colorado. Doting sister-in-law of Donny Wigglesworth of Dudley.
Trio of Framingham Public School Employees To Exhibit at Project B Gallery
FRAMINGHAM – A trio of Framingham Public School employees are opening a new art exhibit at Project B Gallery in the Saxonville Mills this weekend. Framingham High art teacher Lauren Comerato, Framingham High art teacher Katie Lee Mansfield, and Framingham Public School District K-12 Coordinator of Fine and Performing Arts Allison Wolf are part of a new exhibit that opens on January 27.
FraminghamSOURCE
Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, Natick Army Lans Employee
NATICK – Kathryn J. O’Neill, 76, of Natick died on January 21, 2023 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester following a brief illness. Kathy was born in Boston, on September 17, 1946 to the late Robert and Alice Foley. Kathy was raised in Southborough, and is a graduate...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Irving Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summonsed a driver for a traffic violation, after a crash on Irving Street on Tuesday. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on January 24 at 231 Irving Street. There were no injuries.
FraminghamSOURCE
Franklin Registers Her 1,000 Career Save in Flyers Win
FRAMINGHAM – Goalie Mikal Franklin registered a shutout last night in the Flyers 3-0 win over the Wildcats at Loring Arena. Franklin also recorded her 1,000 career save as a Flyer against Weymouth High. She made 11 saves and now has 1,002 saves. The Flyers are now 6-3-1 overall...
FraminghamSOURCE
UPDATED: City of Framingham Unveils New Website
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham unveiled a new user-friendly website today, January 24. The website redesign has been in the works since last year, when the City did a survey of residents, business leaders, community members, and others. Besides the desktop launch there is also a mobile-friendly launch...
MetroWest Medical Center Celebrates It Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists
FRAMINGHAM – This week MetroWest Medical Center is celebrating its Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). This week – January 22-28 – is national Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists . Since 2000, National CRNA Week has been an annual celebration of the nearly 59,000 practicing nurse anesthetists in the...
Yvonne Pinnock, 64
FRAMINGHAM – Yvonne Pinnock, 64, died January 18, 2023, at Casa de Ramana in Framingham after a period of declining health. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Nathaniel and Adela (Lewis) Pinnock. Yvonne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She...
UPDATED: 2 Adults & Child Displaced in 2-Alarm Framingham Apartment Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Two adults and a child were displaced in a fire in a multi-apartment building Tuesday night, January 24, in Framingham. About 7:20 p.m., Framingham Fire received a call for a fire at 14 Temple Street. Framingham Fire Engine 1, Engine 7, Tower 1, Rescue 1 & Car...
Louis E. Merloni, 84. Army Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Louis E. Merloni, 84, a lifelong resident of Framingham passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease. He was the son of the late Louis and Catherine (Datti) Merloni and the husband of Sandra (Langley) Merloni. Lou worked several jobs in his...
Brookline Defeats Framingham; Vilela, & Burgess Individual Winners
BOSTON – The Framingham High boys indoor track & field team lost to Brookline High yesterday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The highlights for Framingham were junior captain Matt Vilela and senior captain Sam Burgess, who captured 15 of the Flyers 32 points. Vilela won the high...
Andrea Hill, 75, Legal Assistant
ASHLAND – Andrea Hill, 75 of Marlborough, former longtime resident of Ashland passed away peacefully surrounded by familyFriday, January 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Eugenia (Settani) Giammarco. Andrea was the wife of the late...
Century Chinese Language School Free Performance Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Students at the Century Chinese Language School, will perform songs, dances, and comedy Sunday, January 29 at Framingham State University. The performance is free and the public is invited to attend. It takes place at the Dwight Performing Arts Center on the University campus from 1 to...
