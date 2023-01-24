ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owosso, MI

Owosso woman dies in car crash caused by icy road conditions

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
 4 days ago

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A 20-year-old Owosso woman Monday morning after icy roads caused her to lose control of her car.

Officials with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said she was traveling west on West Grand River Road when her car went off the road and rolled when she tried to drive along the curve at Pittsburg Road.

The roof of the car struck a tree and landed on its wheelbase, trapping the driver.

She was removed from the car by fire and rescue personnel and was pronounced dead at the crash site.

Police believe the car was driving too fast for the road conditions on Monday morning.

MLive

81-year-old man killed in three-vehicle crash in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A three-way crash that killed an 81-year-old Clio man Saturday afternoon is currently under investigation, police said. At about 2:40 p.m. Jan. 28, troopers from the Michigan State Police Flint Post responded to a crash between three vehicles near the intersection of Bray Road and Vienna Road in Thetford Township, northern Genesee County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Fatal car crash involving pedestrian in Delta Charter Township

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s office said a portion of Saginaw Highway is closed following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and car. The crash happened around 4:30 Friday morning. The sheriff’s office said the eastbound lanes of Saginaw between Nixon and Upton Roads are closed while the sheriff’s office […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Midland man jailed after crashing new Corvette into 2 police SUVs

SAGINAW TWP, MI — A man driving a 2023 Corvette has been jailed after crashing into two Saginaw Township police vehicles. About 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Saginaw Township Police patrol SUV was heading south on Hemmeter Road toward Weiss Street. The officer had a flashing yellow light and as he passed through the intersection, a white Corvette that was facing westbound suddenly accelerated and struck the patrol vehicle’s driver’s side, according to Lt. Rick Herren.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Delivery driver chased, shot at in Saginaw, sheriff’s office says

SAGINAW CO, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating after a delivery driver was shot at and chased in Saginaw County. On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:30 p.m., a delivery driver for Edible Arrangements pulled into the parking lot of Stop N Shop on Janes Street in Saginaw. The driver noticed a large group of people in the lot and decided to leave because he was uncomfortable leaving the work vehicle unattended, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

State police report driver clocked at 114 mph in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report a driver was stopped for traveling at 114 mph on I-496 in Delta Township Thursday morning. The Eaton County traffic stop near Creyts Rd. was reported by MSP First District on social media as a reminder that “troopers are out in force.”
EATON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Slippery roads lead to Owosso woman's deadly crash

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso woman died after police say her vehicle skidded out of control and rolled over on a rural Shiawassee County roadway Monday morning. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old was driving west on Grand River Road when she failed to negotiate a curve at Pittsburg Road near Perry around 7 a.m. The road surface was icy at the time.
OWOSSO, MI
WLNS

Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.

Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P. Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the …. Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P. East Lansing mayor hosts public safety listening …. East Lansing mayor hosts public safety listening session. Experts say travel scams are on the...
CHARLOTTE, MI
abc12.com

Corvette driver crashes into two Saginaw Township police cars

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Midland man is in the Saginaw County Jail, accused of hitting a police officer's car and driving off in his 2023 Corvette. The crash happened at the corner of Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road in Saginaw Township just after midnight. Police say a Saginaw...
MIDLAND, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

