Read full article on original website
Related
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
Draft bill sheds light on possible assault weapons ban in Colorado
Two versions of a draft assault weapons ban have been leaked, giving some insight on what the biggest battle of the legislative session could be.
Colorado Republicans in crisis
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
kiowacountyindependent.com
Leaked Colorado Democrat-Backed Draft Bill
The First Regular Session of Colorados Seventy-fourth General Assembly convened January 9, 2023 with Colorado Democrats holding a super-majority in the House 46-19 and a near super-majority 23-12 in the Senate over their Republican colleagues. In the House, Julie McCluskie, of Dillion and representative for Colorados district 13, was elected...
Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill
For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Fort Morgan Times
No Labels Party becomes Colorado’s sixth minor political party
No Labels Colorado, the local branch of a national political effort intended to appeal to “commonsense solutions” over partisanship, has officially qualified to become Colorado’s sixth minor political party, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday. The party submitted more than 11,800 valid signatures in early...
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks legislature for $2.2 million to bolster struggling Keep Colorado Wild Pass rollout
The rollout of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is not going as smoothly as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping state lawmakers will give the agency a $2.2 million cash infusion to cover unanticipated costs in the agency’s campaign to sway vehicle owners to not opt out of the additional $29 fee with their annual registration.
Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants
COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
‘Catastrophe’ would befall economy with national default, warn Colorado Democrats
While talks over raising the United State’s debt limit continue in Congress after the country hit the limit last week, Colorado’s federal representatives have expressed differing views on how the government should respond. The U.S. Treasury Department is already using extraordinary measures to keep the government operational, but a divided Congress will need to come […] The post ‘Catastrophe’ would befall economy with national default, warn Colorado Democrats appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradopolitics.com
Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION
Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
cpr.org
Rent control could come to some Colorado cities under a new bill from state Democrats
Dozens of Democratic state lawmakers have signed onto a proposal that could bring rent control to some Colorado cities. The legislation, titled HB-1115, was introduced in the state House on Monday. “The rent is too high in Colorado, and that’s not just for essential service workers,” said state Rep. Javier...
Exclusive: Colorado bill would make all auto theft a felony
Democrats and Republicans are coming together on Monday to unveil a bill in the hopes to deter auto theft. Colorado Point of View got exclusive details before that bill is introduced.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Democrats want to ax social studies from state standardized tests. Here’s why.
Elementary and middle schoolers could stop taking state standardized assessments in social studies starting next year under a bill introduced last week by a group of Democrats, who want to spare Colorado teachers and students the time and stress of testing and save the state more than $1 million each year.
Colorado dubbed a 'top state for retirement'
"We're coming for you, Virginia," wrote Governor Jared Polis on a Twitter post that showed off the 'top ten states' to retire in the country. While Virginia was found at the top of the list, Colorado wasn't far behind. A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to rank the best...
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion. The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
kdnk.org
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
KDNK's Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including mule deer in Wyoming being collared and studied in hopes of ultimately saving the species. Also, the field is set for Glenwood Springs' council election this April. Colorado wildlife commissioners are soliciting public comments on the state’s wolf restoration and management plan through a series of public meetings, and a manhunt for a man who allegedly threatened Summit County Schools staff and teachers ended peacefully with the arrest of Charles Draughn this morning in Old Snowmass. Also, Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser want to strengthen Colorado's red flag gun law, and crowds gathered in the Front Range over the weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
burlington-record.com
The Cheyenne County Cartel
Call them The Three Amigos. Call them Perry and the Peltons. Or call them The Cheyenne County Cartel. However you look at it, it is quite an extraordinary thing that three of the 35 Colorado State Senators (and 25% of the Republican Senators) for the current session were born and raised in the small town of Cheyenne Wells, (pop. 758).
Comments / 1