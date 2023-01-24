Conference championship Saturday has come for southeast Iowa wrestlers which sends the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks to West Branch for the River Valley Championship meet. The Hawks finished the dual season with a 14-7 overall record, that included an 8-4 mark in RVC matchups. Mid-Prairie has one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Mose Yoder at No. 12 at 113lbs in the latest poll from IAwrestle.com. Kaden Meader has the team lead with 29 wins this season. Other Hawks with winning marks include Yoder with 26 wins, Terry Bordenave with 21, Quinn Callahan and Burke Berry with 20 each, Owen Trimpe with 19, Mason Howe, Collin O’Rourke and Tucker Miller all with 15, Dalton Miller and Noah Freeman with 11, Brock Fisher with eight, Max Howe with five, and Austin Bush with three. This week, Mid-Prairie head coach Randy Billups joined the KCII PM Sports Page to talk about the work they did in the room this week to get ready. “I’m an old school guy. We’re pushing hard. This week we are going to take time to go back and review some fine tuning things. Then we’re going to get into it. We’re going to be in the best shape that we can. We’re going to drill and work on all those skills they need to have so they feel they’re the best they can be. That’s our goal. Be at our peak. We’re going to work hard!”

