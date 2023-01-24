Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with LeAnn Kunz
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Public Library Assistant Director LeAnn Kunz about some of the programs that will happen during Fiber Arts February at the Library.
kciiradio.com
Carolyn Ann Fry Levy
Visitation for 96-year-old Carolyn Ann Fry Levy will be at Halcyon House Tuesday, February 7th from 3-5p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HACAP, YMCA of Washington County or Hospice of Washington County.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Ends Losing Skid
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team ended their six-game losing streak by knocking off Burlington 50-35 at home Friday night. Washington would ultimately pull away in the second half thanks to one of their better offensive games in weeks, but Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports that, thanks to a strategic play and the execution from their guards, their defense was the key to victory.
kciiradio.com
24 Lone Tree Speech Members Headed To State
On Saturday, January 21, the Lone Tree Large Group Speech Team competed in the district contest in Monticello. Of the six groups competing, five received a Division 1 rating. Even more impressive is the fact that all 24 students who competed in the event have qualified for the state competition in Cedar Rapids.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson
On today’s program, we are talking with Levi Applegate, Charlotte Windmill, and Mikaila Matheson with the Washington High School Speech Team about their Division 1 ratings.
kciiradio.com
Rinner Receives Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award
Washington County Extension and Outreach educator Diane Rinner, was recognized at the 2022 Southeast Iowa County Services Extension Award Ceremony held in Sigourney on January 26. Rinner earned the Program Area Recognition Award in the 4-H & Youth category. She was presented this award by Extension Regional Director Katharinna Bain. Rinner provides Agriculture in the Classroom monthly lessons in five Washington County school districts. In addition to classroom programs, she has provided hands-on lessons at Hilltop Dairy’s Dairy Days, Ag Exploration – at the SE Iowa Research Farm, Ag Safety Day for all 2nd-grade students in Washington, and the Washington County Fair. Rinner is often invited to various civic groups, commodity groups, and board meetings to discuss her programming/outreach efforts and impact. Rinner has also served as a mentor for staff from other counties as they begin their own Ag in the Classroom programs.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys’ Hoops Again Encounters Burlington on KCII
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team seeks a crucial conference win when they visit Burlington tonight in a game you can hear on KCII. Washington is 7-6 overall but is 5-2 in the Southeast Conference. If the Demons want to win at least a share of the league championship for a fourth straight season, they’ll need some trends of late to continue. Senior scoring leader Ethan Patterson has started to catch fire shooting three-pointers, hitting better than 42 percent from deep over his last five games and averaging better than 18 points per game.
kciiradio.com
Washington FFA having Strawberry Sale
The Washington High School FFA is taking orders for Florida strawberries through February 10th. If you are interested in purchasing strawberries, you can contact any member of the Washington FFA or contact Ag and FFA instructor Mr. Clough at Washington High School. Strawberry prices are fifteen dollars for two pounds, twenty dollars for four pounds, or thirty-five dollars for eight pounds. The strawberries are set to be delivered the last week of February or the first week of March when they are in peak flavor.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MACY FISCH
On today’s program we’re talking with Macy Fisch, a senior at Sigourney High School and President for the National Honor Society, about their Pennies For Patients event.
kciiradio.com
Washington Public Library Wordsmiths Teen Writing Club
The Washington Public Library is beginning a new workshop in February for young writers. The Wordsmiths Teen Creative Writing Club will be held every Wednesday at the Washington Public Library from 4-5 PM. This workshop is for grades 6th-12th, and registration is not required. The weekly session will be taught by Shefali Mathew, a fiction writer from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. If you have any questions, you can contact the Washington Public Library at (319) 653-2726.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday in regular session at 9 AM. On the agenda is the annual report for the Washington County Emergency Medical Services. PAWS and More Animal Shelter report and fiscal year 2024 funding request. Discussion and action regarding a proposed 28E agreement with PAWS and More Animal Shelter. The Washington County Sheriff will give the quarterly report and the Washington County Recorder. This meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Washington County Courthouse.
kciiradio.com
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County is one of the few counties in the area without an animal shelter, however plans are in motion to change this by the end of 2023. A building at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant will be the site of All God’s Creatures Animal Shelter (AGC). While the building still needs renovations, grant money has been received and fundraisers are in the works.
kciiradio.com
Girls Grapplers in Cedar Rapids Friday With State Bids On the Line
The biggest day on the girls wrestling calendar has arrived in southeast Iowa. The Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids is the host site for all KCII-area athletes and their first ever girls state qualifying Super-District meet. The Washington Demons enter the meet with one ranked wrestler in their lineup....
kciiradio.com
Golden Hawks at West Branch Saturday for RVC Championships
Conference championship Saturday has come for southeast Iowa wrestlers which sends the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks to West Branch for the River Valley Championship meet. The Hawks finished the dual season with a 14-7 overall record, that included an 8-4 mark in RVC matchups. Mid-Prairie has one ranked wrestler in their lineup with Mose Yoder at No. 12 at 113lbs in the latest poll from IAwrestle.com. Kaden Meader has the team lead with 29 wins this season. Other Hawks with winning marks include Yoder with 26 wins, Terry Bordenave with 21, Quinn Callahan and Burke Berry with 20 each, Owen Trimpe with 19, Mason Howe, Collin O’Rourke and Tucker Miller all with 15, Dalton Miller and Noah Freeman with 11, Brock Fisher with eight, Max Howe with five, and Austin Bush with three. This week, Mid-Prairie head coach Randy Billups joined the KCII PM Sports Page to talk about the work they did in the room this week to get ready. “I’m an old school guy. We’re pushing hard. This week we are going to take time to go back and review some fine tuning things. Then we’re going to get into it. We’re going to be in the best shape that we can. We’re going to drill and work on all those skills they need to have so they feel they’re the best they can be. That’s our goal. Be at our peak. We’re going to work hard!”
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH BRITTANY MCGRAW
On today’s program, we’re talking with Brittany McGraw, a member of the Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition, about their informational program on Sunday, January 29.
kciiradio.com
Human Trafficking Informational Program To Be Offered This Weekend
The Johnson County Human Trafficking Coalition is offering a free program to raise awareness on the dangers that human trafficking poses to our communities. On Sunday, January 29, the event will be held in the Iowa City Public Library from 1-4:30 p.m. Bearing the title “It Happens Here, Too” the program will teach guests how to identify potential human trafficking activity, the tactics used, and the impact of the internet on trafficking. Breakout sessions will also be held for youth, college-age students, adults, and care providers.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Battle Beavers in Wilton Friday
It’s a River Valley roadtrip tonight for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams when they take on the Wilton Beavers. The Golden Hawk girls are 12-5 on the year, 7-2 in conference, winners of seven straight since Christmas, following a 63-22 Tuesday win over Durant. For the year, Mid-Prairie is scoring 55 per game and giving up 42, shooting 37% from the field, 27% from three and 61% at the line with 37 rebounds, 12 assists, 13 steals and 17 turnovers per game. Individually, Landry Pacha is scoring a team best 11 points to go with eight rebounds and Amara Jones has five assists and four steals per night.
kciiradio.com
3 Sigourney Students Earn Trip To State With Short Film
Three members of the Sigourney Speech Team earned a trip to state following a showing of their short film at the district contest last weekend. Juniors Amiya Smallwood, Ava Fineran, and Carly Goodwin received a Division 1 rating for their film, entitled “Little Intruder”. Covering the topic of bullying, the three wrote, produced, and acted in the film, which they presented to the audience at the competition. Fineran, describing the experience, told KCII “It was exciting definitely going in there. We got a lot of good positive feedback.”
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Girls’ Hoops Wins Fourth in a Row
The Lone Tree Lion girls’ basketball team kept their win streak going by defeating Lousia-Muscatine 49-25 Tuesday night. Leading by only two at the end of the first quarter, Lone Tree expanded the advantage to 23-12 at halftime and more than doubled the lead by the time the third quarter came to an end.
