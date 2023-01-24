ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien

Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire

The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate

The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without a losing season to all 16 years he’s held the job with a 7-2 finish in 2022, but Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t say whether an extension is on the table when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability

Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career

What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond

The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
NBC Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers have their new head coach: Frank Reich. Reich, who was fired last season as head coach of the Colts, has been hired as the new head coach of the Panthers. The 61-year-old Reich went 40-33-1 in four and a half seasons as head coach of the Colts....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy