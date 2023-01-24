Read full article on original website
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
NBC Sports
Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien
Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
NBC Sports
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
NBC Sports
Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up, plus game predictions for Sunday
The NFC Championship game has arrived and the winner between San Francisco and Philadelphia will move on to Super Bowl LVII. Odds for the game can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can bet on all kinds of different markets for this matchup, including the money line. Which team will win and ...
NBC Sports
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
Ravens officially announce 2023 opponents
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 offseason is just beginning as the NFL Playoffs head into Championship Weekend. A new Super Bowl champion will be crowned in February, but it’s business is usual for the Ravens as they keep trying to make moves that will bring another title to the city.
NBC Sports
Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate
The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without a losing season to all 16 years he’s held the job with a 7-2 finish in 2022, but Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t say whether an extension is on the table when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career
What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the Warriors' 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's "Damon...
NBC Sports
Report: Beyond DeMeco Ryans, the Broncos have many “top candidates”
Now that it appears that the Broncos may lose “top candidate” DeMeco Ryans to the Texans, it’s time to pivot to Plan B. But it’s not a pivot, supposedly. Mike Klis of 9News.com contends that the Broncos have other “top candidates.” Seven in all, per Klis.
Sporting News
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
A Very Early List of Potential Giants Draft Prospects
The Giants have a lot of needs to fill this off-season. Coach Gene Clemons takes a very early look at some college prospects who could help fill some of the needs via the draft.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
NBC Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach
The Carolina Panthers have their new head coach: Frank Reich. Reich, who was fired last season as head coach of the Colts, has been hired as the new head coach of the Panthers. The 61-year-old Reich went 40-33-1 in four and a half seasons as head coach of the Colts....
