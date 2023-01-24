ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say

BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
