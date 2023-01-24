Read full article on original website
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Video shows LSU student leaving bar before alleged rape, deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — A new video published Thursday shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a Tigerland bar shortly before authorities say she was raped and fatally struck by a car. The video, which was published by WBRZ-TV, reportedly shows Brooks leaving with four men outside of...
Madison Brooks Video Shines Light on Moments Before Her Death
The 19-year-old student was allegedly raped by two men, then she died after being hit by a car.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks rape investigation hold news conference
BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing the suspects accused of raping LSU student Madison Brooks before her death held a news conference Friday to discuss the case. It's been a dizzying week of news about Brooks' death. Attorneys for the men accused of sexually assaulting her say facts are becoming muddy as more and more information trickles out.
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
Sorority Honors LSU Student Who Was Struck By Car After Alleged Rape As ‘Hero’ Who ‘Made A Lasting Impact'
“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life,” the Alpha Phi sorority said of 19-year-old Brooks, who was struck and killed Jan. 16 after being dropped off by her alleged rapists. Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks...
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
WAFB.com
Person from Miss. taken into custody in Gonzales possibly connected to killing of federal agent in Alabama
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities were searching for people reportedly involved in the killing of a federal agent in Alabama and one person has been taken into custody in Gonzales. Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirmed the person taken into custody is from Mississippi. No names have been released. Witnesses said...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge School spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26, that left one person badly injured. Emergency responders said the victim’s injuries are critical. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the Sharon Hills subdivision around Marionette...
Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
LSU student Madison Brooks raped, hit by car and killed, police say; 4 arrested
Police have arrested four people who were allegedly involved with raping a Louisiana State University student and then leaving her, leading her to be hit and killed by a car in Baton Rouge, La. WAFB reports two males were charged with third-degree rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who died...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
After Madison Brooks death, slain LSU student Allie Rice's father says 'something's got to change'
Slain Louisiana State University student Allie Rice's father, Paul Rice, says "something's got to change" in Baton Rouge after the alleged rape and death of Madison Brooks.
Cameras to finally be installed where Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. were murdered in 2-3 weeks
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The families of Allison Rice and Devin Page Jr. say crime cameras are on the way in the very areas where their loved ones were murdered in 2022. After a big donation from the ‘Live Like Allie’ foundation, the two new cameras could be installed within two to three weeks at those locations.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
LSU students react to temporary suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license following alleged rape and death of student
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students are reacting to the popular Tigerland bar Reggie’s, being temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol following the alleged rape and death of student Madison Brooks. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license...
