BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The families of Allison Rice and Devin Page Jr. say crime cameras are on the way in the very areas where their loved ones were murdered in 2022. After a big donation from the ‘Live Like Allie’ foundation, the two new cameras could be installed within two to three weeks at those locations.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO