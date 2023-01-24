Read full article on original website
Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks
The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
BitPay Announces Partnership With MoonPay, Removes Bitcoin Trading Fees For Limited Time
BitPay and MoonPay, leading bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments infrastructure providers, have partnered “to provide BitPay users with significantly increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly, and at great rates.”. “BitPay’s unique marketplace experience also presents multiple rates for buyers, ensuring they receive the best possible price for their cryptocurrency purchases,”...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
POS Giant Clover Teams Up With Strike To Bring Bitcoin’s Lightning Network To Millions Of Merchants
Strike CEO Jack Mallers has taken to Twitter to announce that Strike is now an integrated partner with payments giant Fiserv, parent company of Clover. Subsequently, Strike has launched a pilot integration with Clover allowing merchants to accept bitcoin over the Lightning Network. According to his announcement, the integration is...
Fiat Debases Belief, But Bitcoin Makes Us Human
This is an opinion editorial by Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin developer, educator and entrepreneur and programmer with over 20 years of experience. We need beliefs. Belief is something that we live for, something that informs our morals, something that defines our metaphysical existence. We need belief because we need purpose. Belief is a necessary part of a fulfilling life and, traditionally, people valued their beliefs more than anything else. Sadly, fiat money debases our beliefs the same way Nickleback debases music and Joel Osteen debases Christianity.
The Five Lessons I Learned From Ignoring Bitcoin For Years
This is an opinion editorial by Konstantin Rabin, a finance and technology writer. I am one of those who was fortunate enough to find out about Bitcoin more than a decade ago before it gained mainstream attention. Sadly, I am also one of the morons who saw this opportunity, didn’t think too much of it at first and let it fly by.
