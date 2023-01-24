Read full article on original website
Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach
A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon. The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.
Moxee Gang Member Gets 12 Years for Drug Trafficking, Weapons
The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.
Prosser Police Warn NOT to Approach Suspect Wanted in Shooting
Prosser Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Police are searching for Emmanuel Munoz. The suspect has a warrant for his arrest in connection to the shooting on January 18th which left another man injured. Munoz was last seen driving a 2017 blue Subaru WRX...
Colorful Painted Ponies on the Prowl in Prosser
They caught my eye immediately. I was just driving into the downtown business district and there was one. A little farther down, another. Painted Ponies were everywhere. The investigation was now underway. Why are there so many painted ponies in Prosser?. Prosser planned the ponies. The goal was for 8...
Yakima and Centralia Lawmaker’s Look to Curb Emergency Powers
A pair of Republican lawmakers are introducing another bill in an attempt to curb the Governor's Emergency Powers. 14th District Rep. Chris Corry R-Yakima and 20th District Rep. Peter Abbarno R-Centralia are co-sponsoring HB 1535. The Bill had it's first reading Monday the 24th and was referred to State Government & Tribal Relations Commitee.
