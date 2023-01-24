The 21-year-old man was a member of a well-known Yakima Valley gang. The suspect, Alexis Sanchez-Gomez of Moxee, was actually 'discovered' during a drive-by shooting investigation in Yakima in 2021. On October 21st, a 34-year-old man wearing a red shirt was fatally gunned down while walking on a sidewalk. Federal officials say red is associated with the Norteno Gangs in the Yakima Valley, while blue is linked to Sotrteno gangs. It is believed the victim, who had no gang ties, was shot for this reason, likely by Sorteno.

