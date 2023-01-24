Mike Pompeo criticizes journalist Jamal Khashoggi as an 'activist' who received too much media sympathy

Read full article on original website
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo
Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
Donald Trump Offers To End Putin's War 'Within 24 Hours' Of Negotiation: 'So Easy To Do!'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump once again offered to negotiate to end the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Trump, in an all-caps post on Truth Social, said he could end Vladimir Putin's unprecedented war in Ukraine “within 24 hours.”. “If I were president, the Russia/Ukraine war would never have happened,...
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Satellite images hint at scale of Russian mercenary group's losses in Ukraine
The number of graves at a cemetery used by Russia's notorious mercenary Wagner Group has dramatically grown over the last two months, satellite images show. A photograph taken on Jan. 24 by Maxar Technologies, a U.S. defense contractor headquartered in Colorado, shows at least 121 burial plots in a section of the cemetery allotted to fighters from the private military company.
Trump Bid to Help Ex-Aide Navarro Spurned by Judge in Contempt Case
(Bloomberg) -- A judge delayed a contempt trial for Peter Navarro after a lengthy debate about whether the former White House trade adviser could rely on executive privilege as a defense. Most Read from Bloomberg. US District Judge Amit Mehta said Friday he would allow defense and prosecution lawyers time...
Biden Documents Were Stored at Another Location as Well
The document scandal involving President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents has another twist in its ever-evolving story. Recent reports reveal the classified documents were stored at another location before ultimately reaching the Penn Biden Center, where they were discovered last November. The Original Storage Site. The Penn Biden Center...
What difference will the tanks for Ukraine make?
The M1 Abrams tanks the US will send to Ukraine are a significant upgrade in the arming of Kyiv, but will not make any difference to the next phase of the war. The decision to send them is an abrupt reversal after longstanding Pentagon arguments that they are a poor fit for the Ukrainian battlefield.
